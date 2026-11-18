Netflix is scheduled to remove the 2019 Neil Marshall directed film Hellboy from its streaming catalogue in December. This departure follows the movie's initial release in US theaters in April 2019.

Netflix has confirmed that it will remove the 2019 supernatural action film Hellboy from its streaming platform in December. The departure marks the end of the movie's digital availability, ending a period where viewers could access the cinematic adaptation of the popular comic book character through the subscription service.

Helboy Film Production History

Directed by Neil Marshall, the movie originally arrived in US theatres on April 12, 2019. The production was a collaborative effort between Lionsgate and the director, though critical reception suggested that the partnership required significant revision. The film follows the titular supernatural agent as he faces a threat capable of bringing humanity to the brink of extinction.

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Plot And Supernatural Conflict

After years of working with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence, Hellboy finds himself caught up in a conflict involving Nimue, a powerful sorceress from the past who has returned with plans for global destruction. Their confrontation forces him to face his own origins and the possibility that his supernatural heritage could determine which side he ultimately serves.

Cast And Character Details

Harbour headlines the film as Hellboy, also known as Anung Un Rama. Milla Jovovich plays Nimue, the Blood Queen, while Ian McShane portrays Professor Trevor Bruttenholm. The film's cast also features Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan and Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio. These actors bring the comic book universe to life in this specific cinematic iteration.

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Critical And Audience Reception

The movie holds a critics' score of 17 percent based on 222 reviews. Meanwhile, its audience score is slightly higher at 47 percent. M.N. Miller of reported, The needless reboot of Hellboy sheds light on a union between director Neil Marshall and Lionsgate that practically screamed perfect match, but is in need of an annulment.

Upcoming Streaming Content Changes

This removal coincides with other catalogue adjustments by the streaming giant. Netflix is preparing to part ways with another film from its catalogue, as Keanu Reeves' 1991 action thriller Point Break also faces removal. These changes reflect the ongoing rotation of licensed content on the platform.