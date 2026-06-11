Netflix to Remove Acclaimed Zombie Anime in July

The 2023 zombie anime, praised for its unique storytelling and animation, will leave Netflix on July 7, marking another casualty of expiring licensing agreements.

Netflix has emerged as one of the leading platforms for streaming anime, offering a vast library that positions it as the second-largest service after Crunchyroll .

The streaming giant has significantly expanded its anime portfolio, producing original content and licensing popular titles, though its catalog is often affected by licensing agreements that result in periodic removals. Among the titles scheduled to depart is the 2023 hit zombie anime, which has captivated audiences with its unique premise and stunning animation. Set to leave Netflix on July 7, the series has already seen limited regional availability and will now be removed from Western regions.

Produced by Bug Films, the anime stands out for its high-quality visuals and distinctive approach to the zombie genre, despite having faced production delays during its original broadcast. The story follows Akira, a disillusioned office worker who finds unexpected freedom in the zombie apocalypse, creating a bucket list of 100 things to accomplish before turning into a zombie.

Its blend of humor, existential reflection, and surreal beauty has made it a standout series, encouraging viewers to reflect on work-life balance and personal liberation. While the series will remain accessible on other streaming platforms and via a live-action film adaptation, its impending departure from Netflix underscores the ephemeral nature of licensed content. Subscribers are urged to watch it before it vanishes, as it offers a compelling and emotionally resonant experience that defies typical horror tropes





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Netflix Anime Zombie Streaming Removal Licensing 2023 Bug Films Akira Apocalypse Crunchyroll

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