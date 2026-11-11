Netflix to Release Notorious B.I.G. Interview With Angie Martinez

Netflix announces a four-part series featuring a rare 1996 interview between the late rapper and radio host Angie Martinez, offering new context on hip-hop history.

Netflix has officially announced that a previously unreleased 1996 interview between the late rapper Tupac Shakur and radio personality Angie Martinez will be made public through a new four-part video podcast series. The streamer revealed on Wednesday, November 11, that the project is scheduled for release on November 27. This decision marks a significant shift from the original plan to keep the recording private due to the volatile climate of the West Coast-East Coast rivalry.

The History Of The Unaired Interview

Angie Martinez traveled to California in 1996 to conduct the sit-down with Tupac Shakur during the peak of tensions between rival factions in the hip-hop industry. At the time, she decided not to air the discussion because she feared potential retaliation and violence that could have stemmed from the conversation. The Radio Hall of Famer stated that there were things said in that exchange that could have hurt people, damaged relationships, and added fuel to an already dangerous situation.

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Martinez explained that after the death of Pac, the complexity of releasing the material increased significantly. She felt a responsibility to protect something that was never meant to become his final statement. However, she now believes the recordings are a piece of hip-hop history that should not remain in her possession forever. The difference now is that she has the opportunity to share them with proper context rather than just playing explosive moments.

New Context And Industry Commentary

The upcoming series will feature the interview broken up into four episodes, accompanied by commentary from various sectors of the hip-hop community. Charlamagne Tha God is among the contributors who will provide insight into the historical significance of the conversation. This approach aims to help audiences examine what was happening, why it was happening, and what we can understand differently today compared to previous reactions.

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A trailer for the series arrived alongside the official announcement, giving viewers a glimpse into the content. In one teaser clip, Pac says he has done more for credibility in hip-hop than any other artist. He questions where the love is, noting that just because they did not kill him does not mean he owes them anything. These raw sentiments highlight the intense pressure and scrutiny he faced during his final months.

Connection To Snoop Dogg Biopic

The release of this interview coincides with broader projects celebrating the era, including the casting news that D'Angelo and Angie Stone's son will play The Notorious B.I.G. in the Snoop Dogg biopic. While the biopic focuses on different figures, the timing underscores the continued public interest in the lives and legacies of these iconic artists. The Netflix series stands as a standalone documentary effort dedicated specifically to the dialogue between Martinez and Shakur.

This event serves as a reminder of the tragic end to Shakur's life. His sit-down with Martinez marked one of his last interviews before his death. He was shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The incident occurred following an altercation with rival gang members at a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand hours earlier.

The Final Days And Legacy

Tupac Shakur ultimately succumbed to his injuries six days after being shot. He died at the age of 25 while Martinez was broadcasting live on the Hot 97 airwaves. The circumstances surrounding his passing contributed to the heightened sense of danger and urgency that characterized the music scene at that time. Now, decades later, the release of this interview provides a clearer window into the mind of one of the genre's most influential figures.

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The decision to release the audio with commentary represents a mature approach to handling sensitive historical materials. It allows listeners to engage with the content without the immediate risk of inciting further conflict. For fans and historians alike, this series offers a rare chance to hear words that were kept hidden for nearly three decades. The full four-part series will be available exclusively on Netflix starting November 27.