Netflix to Premiere 'Cliff Booth' in the Theatrical Stream

After the theatrical run, the Cliff Booth movie will premiere on Netflix on December 23, 2026. Pitt reprises his Oscar-winning role of Cliff Booth from 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.'

Starting November 25, 2026, there will be a big-screen return of the infamous character Cliff Booth from 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

' The titular character will be played by Brad Pitt, who received an Academy Award for his role in the original movie. The film will be directed by Scott Caan, who also stars in the movie, with an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian.

There are limited plot details available for the movie, but the Netflix logline states 'It’s 1977, and it’s a very different Hollywood.

' This movie is likely to bring back memories of the original and has a hefty budget of around $200 million. Since Netflix hasn't released very many movies in theaters, this move could mark a significant change in their business approach. There are various filmmakers who refuse to make their movies directly for streaming platforms.

However, streaming platforms are trying to make money from the movies. The deal between Imax and Netflix could become a common middle ground for the studio's big movies. If this movie does well at the box office, Netflix will be inclined to bring more of its blockbusters to theaters





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