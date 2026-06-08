Netflix to Globally Stream Daemons of the Shadow Realm, the New Anime from Fullmetal Alchemist's Creator

Netflix has announced that Daemons of the Shadow Realm, the highly anticipated new anime by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa, will begin streaming worldwide on July 4. The series, already a major hit in Japan since its April 2026 premiere, is produced by Studio BONES and follows two siblings whose lives are upended by supernatural beings known as Daemons. With its blend of fantasy and modern settings, emotional depth, and action, the show is being praised as a potential spiritual successor to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

For many anime fans, Fullmetal Alchemist : Brotherhood remains the undisputed benchmark for the medium, celebrated for its profound emotional storytelling, iconic characters, intricate world-building, and breathtaking action sequences.

Over a decade since its conclusion, it continues to dominate top anime rankings. Now, a series widely regarded as its spiritual successor is set to captivate an even broader international audience.

Netflix has officially announced that Daemons of the Shadow Realm, the latest anime from Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa, will begin streaming globally on July 4, as confirmed by @NetflixAnime on X. The series originally premiered in April 2026 and rapidly ascended to become one of the year's most significant anime phenomena. With weekly episode releases and numerous language dubs, Netflix is positioning the show as a centerpiece of its summer anime lineup.

The anticipation for Daemons of the Shadow Realm is immense, given its direct lineage from Arakawa, the mastermind behind Fullmetal Alchemist. Although the narrative is entirely distinct, audiences quickly drew parallels in its artistic style, character aesthetics, and the seamless fusion of action, mystery, and heartfelt drama. The adaptation is produced by Studio BONES, the legendary studio behind both Fullmetal Alchemist anime series. The plot centers on siblings Yuru and Asa, whose destinies intertwine with enigmatic supernatural entities called Daemons.

The story initially unfolds in a remote, rustic village seemingly devoid of modern technology, but a monumental twist early on shatters this perception, revealing a far vaster and more complex world. This twist became a major focal point of discussion among viewers. While Yuru has spent his life in seclusion, Asa's ties to a modern society-reminiscent of our contemporary world-are exposed, igniting a profound conflict between the siblings and propelling the story into unforeseen territory from the very first episode.

Netflix's acquisition represents a strategic coup in the fiercely competitive anime streaming arena. While Crunchyroll maintains its reputation as the premier anime-centric platform, Netflix is aggressively bolstering its catalog with high-profile, fan-driven titles. Securing one of 2026's most buzzed-about new anime dramatically expands its potential reach. Yuru's journey intensifies after he becomes the ward of two formidable Daemons named Left and Right.

He is thrust from his isolated home into a modern landscape teeming with dangers, conspiracies, and supernatural perils. This compelling blend of fantasy and contemporary settings has distinguished the series amidst recent releases. The show has already been touted as a fusion of the strengths of Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist, offering a fresh yet familiar shonen experience. Looking ahead, Daemons of the Shadow Realm boasts a promising future.

The first season is slated for approximately 24 episodes, yet the manga source material remains ongoing, with Arakawa continuously publishing new chapters. This ensures ample content for future seasons, making the series a sustainable long-term franchise. For countless viewers seeking a true successor to the Fullmetal Alchemist legacy, Daemons of the Shadow Realm emerges as the most compelling candidate, delivering the same depth of narrative, character development, and Production I.G/BONES-level animation quality that defined a generation of anime.

Its Netflix debut will undoubtedly cement its status as a modern classic in the shonen genre





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