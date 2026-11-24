Netflix on Tuesday bought Radford Studio Center, deepening its roots in Hollywood.

The streaming giant has an agreement to purchase Radford after investment bank Goldman Sachs took over the property when the studio’s previous owner, Hackman Capital Partners, defaulted on its $1.1 billion mortgage in January amid a slowdown in film production.

The 1.14 million-square-foot Radford site was home to television shows like “Seinfeld,” “Leave It To Beaver” and “Gilligan’s Island. ” Radford, known as “Hit City,” was founded by silent film actor, director and producer Mack Sennett in 1928, known for being the place where popular TV shows including “Will & Grace” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” were made. The property has 22 stages, 18 office buildings and 20 bungalows according to its website.

Also read Netflix Buys Radford Studios For Near $400M: “Meaningful New Investment In California” Film Biz

Netflix said it is proud to build on Radford’s history and strengthen its investment in L.A. and California.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we are hopeful that with the partnership of the State of California and the City of Los Angeles, this will be the start of a meaningful new investment in California’s film industry,” Netflix said in a blog post. “This city is home to us.

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”April 22, 2026 Netflix alluded to the impending property acquisition in a shareholder letter in October, which said the company lowered its estimate for 2026 free cash flow from $12.5 billion to $12 billion “due primarily to the expected closing of a real estate transaction” in the fourth quarter. Earlier this year, sources told The Times that Goldman Sachs was in talks with Netflix to sell Radford between $330 million and $400 million.

In a statement, Hackman said it is “disappointed” to lose the Radford lot, but said it welcomes “the prospect of the property continuing as a working production campus under new ownership. ” Netflix’s purchase price represents a significant discount from when Hackman bought the property with Square Mile Capital Management for $1.85 billion in 2021. Increasingly, tensions have flared between the L.A.

-based executives dedicated to movies and TV shows and its engineers and technicians in Silicon Valley over how best to expand the business and promote content on Netflix.

“They’re stepping at the bottom of the cycle to buy some significant LA infrastructure,” said David Smith, interim dean at Pepperdine Business School. “If you consider the cost of building 22 sound stages and back lots and all of the square feet of facilities, this is a good deal for them. ” Another plus for Netflix is Radford Studio Center’s proximity to Hollywood talent. Netflix said it is committed to producing in L.A.

, having filmed 46 productions in the area last year. The company said more than 45 of its programs will film across L.A. this year.

“A lot of the high-level talent is here in Los Angeles, so having some Los Angeles space provides them an opportunity to be close to some top-tier showrunners and some of the post-production talent, and having a turnkey lot in Studio City gives them some pricing power and control,” Smith said. Prior to the Radford purchase, Netflix had historically leased production facilities. The streamer leases 2 million square feet of office and soundstage space in L.A.

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, according to a December 2025 CoStar report. Properties it owns include the 27,000-square-foot Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Todd Holmes, associate professor of entertainment media management, said he believes Netflix will try to consolidate more of its productions in Radford.

“They can reduce their costs because instead of having to move equipment and have people scattered at all these different sound stages that they have different contracts with, they’ll bring it back to the Radford lot,” Holmes said. “They’ll have ultimate control over how much they end up leasing out to other separate companies and how much that they want to use.

”Netflix said in a blog post that it’s goal is “to maintain operational continuity, retain the existing studio team and strengthen Radford’s position as a premier production destination. ” A person familiar with the deal said business will continue as usual on the lot in the near term. Netflix says Los Angeles remains its home base, with 47 productions shooting here in 2026 — even as it builds a $1-billion, 12-soundstage complex in New Jersey.

While analysts said they expect Netflix like other studios will still look at financial incentives when deciding where to film, its investment in the L.A. area provides support to the local economy at a time when local production is still struggling.

“It’ll signal to other companies that it’s a good idea to do more things in L.A. , which will trickle down to the economy,” Holmes said. Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.