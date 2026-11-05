Netflix Terminates Skydance Animation Deal to Focus on Sony and Internal Production

Netflix ends its partnership with Skydance Animation after the success of Swapped, shifting focus to Sony Pictures Animation and its own studios to reduce external licensing costs.

The streaming giant Netflix has officially concluded its production partnership with Skydance Animation. This decision comes despite the recent commercial success of the studio's fantasy film Swapped, which featured Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple and secured a spot on the service's all-time Top 10 Movies list. The termination of the deal occurred shortly after the merger between Skydance and Paramount, signaling a major strategic shift in how Netflix manages its external animation content.

Strategic Shift Toward Sony and Internal Studios

Netflix ended its relationship with Skydance Animation primarily because the company has established its own internal animation studio. According to reports from TheWrap, the streaming service elected to maintain its existing partnership with Sony Pictures Animation while cutting ties with Skydance. The primary goal is to avoid overcrowding the animation pipeline with multiple external partners and to reduce reliance on licensing fees. By limiting external collaborations, Netflix can retain more rights and control over its animated intellectual properties.

Also read Skydance Consolidates Streaming Assets as Paramount+ Dramas Migrate to HBO Max Under Casey Bloys Leadership

The partnership with Sony has proven highly lucrative for the streamer. It began with the Oscar-nominated sci-fi road trip comedy The Mitchells vs. The Machines and escalated to a global phenomenon with KPop Demon Hunters. That latter film won both of its Oscar nominations and became the streamer's biggest movie of all time, accumulating upwards of 32.5 billion minutes viewed. Netflix is currently developing a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, with a tentative release window set for 2029.

Impact on Upcoming Skydance Projects

The termination of the deal does not mean all Skydance Animation titles are canceled. Netflix is still scheduled to release Ray Gunn, the fantasy film directed by Brad Bird, who previously worked on The Incredibles. Additionally, the streamer will release an adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk directed by Rich Moore, known for Zootopia. These titles are part of the prior agreement and will remain on the platform.

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However, other in-production projects will leave the Netflix ecosystem. Cosmic Motors, directed by John Lasseter, is expected to be sold elsewhere for a potential theatrical release. The film Swapped, which is set for a 2026 release, was a major success with its body-swap premise. It remains unclear if future Skydance projects will find a home with other streaming services or studios following the split.

Broader Industry Implications and Future Strategy

This move highlights Skydance Animation's ongoing struggle to establish a stable home for its productions. The studio previously moved from a first-look deal at Apple TV to Netflix in late 2023. The swift turnaround between signing the deal and its abrupt ending has taken the industry by storm. It underscores the volatility of streaming partnerships and the importance of owning content.

Netflix is simultaneously expanding its presence in theatrical releases. The company is preparing for an IMAX-exclusive release of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt, followed by Narnia: The Magician's Nepherhew directed by Greta Gerwig. By controlling more animated content internally, Netflix aims to generate higher revenues from both streaming and box office successes. This strategy allows the company to break into the animation industry without sharing rights or incurring additional licensing fees.