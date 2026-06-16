Netflix Teams With Sony for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ Global Theatrical Release

'Sometimes a film like this comes along and we can give the filmmaker a different canvas and fans a theatrical experience that complements its Netflix release,' the company said on Tuesday.

“Netflix and Sony Pictures have a strong track record of partnership, including their landmark global pay-1 licensing deal under which SPE’s feature films stream on Netflix worldwide — an industry-first for pay-1 — following their full theatrical and home entertainment windows,” the streaming giant highlighted.

, the film is set to be Netflix’s first wide theatrical release and first foray into releasing a movie into theaters exclusively for a minimum of 45 days. It was originally scheduled to be released exclusively on 1,000 , which will receive a wide release across North America.

“The film will play in major theatrical chains, including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Cineplex, Marcus and Harkins, along with thousands of regional and independent theaters,” the company said on Tuesday. Written for the screen and directed by Gerwig, the origin story is the first-ever adaptation of C. S. Lewis’s, originally published on May 2, 1955.

The film pairs newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell with an all-star cast that includes Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, and more. Lewis’ series captured Gerwig’s imagination from a young age.is produced by Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith, and Greta Gerwig, and executive produced by Patricia Whitcher and Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams for the C. S. Lewis Estate. The film is co-produced by Christine Crais.

, chairman of Netflix Film: “Greta’s Narnia is exactly the kind of bold, ambitious filmmaking we love to champion. While most of our films debut on Netflix, sometimes a film like this comes along and we can give the filmmaker a different canvas and fans a theatrical experience that complements its Netflix release.

I can’t wait for people to discoverIn ‘Black Money for White Nights,’ Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Messes With an Aging Couple’s Dreams The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sony PS5 Power Saver Feature Cuts Energy Use by Half with Minimal Performance ImpactSony's September 2025 update introduces a Power Saver mode for PlayStation 5, reducing power consumption by up to 50% for supported games. The feature, indicated by a leaf icon, throttles CPU, GPU, and memory while disabling VR, but optimized titles maintain playability. Users can enable it via Settings System Power Saving.

Read more »

Sony Reveals Plot of Tom Holland's Return in Spider‑Man: Brand New DaySony shares new details for Phase 6's Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, outlining a story where a forgotten Peter Parker faces an invisible threat while confronting personal change.

Read more »

Sony Announces New PS5 Peripherals: FlexStrike Fight Stick, 27‑Inch DualSense Monitor, and Pulse Elevate SpeakersSony reveals three upcoming PlayStation 5 accessories-a portable wireless fight stick, a QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging, and a new Pulse Elevate speaker system-signalling continued support for the PS5 platform through 2029.

Read more »

Sony's Top-Rated Wireless Headphones Are on Sale for Less Than $37The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones is on sale for 48% off — their lowest price ever online: Here's how to find, shop, and but the headphones online

Read more »