The Netflix tax on the BBC licence fee could raise an extra £1.6B for the BBC by 2032, Ampere Analysis research has found.

Susan Sarandon Joins Natalie Dormer, Richard Armitage & Susan Wokoma In Signing Open Letter Calling For Entertainment Industry To “Acknowledge Role It Plays” In Enabling Bad BehaviorAmpere Analysis modeled how the plan to force those who watch streamers’ non-live content to pay the £180 annualAccording to Ampere, the most optimistic scenario would see £1.6B added to the BBC’s purse if it is able to capture everybody who uses on-demand and streaming services monthly, which equates to a “close to universal” 99% of the UK population.

Ampere stressed that this optimistic scenario would require “perfect enforcement” and is unlikely, with the figure dropping to £1B if evasion rates remain similar to where they are today. In reality, it is hard to imagine evasion rates improving from those who only watch streaming services. BBC Director General Matt BrittinIf the “Netflix tax” does generate the £1.6B, Ampere suggested the licence fee could be reduced to £150 per year by 2028 rather than it going up with inflation.

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Under the existing model, Ampere forecasts that licence fee revenue will drop further from roughly £3.9bn in 2026 to £3.8bn by 2032, a small decrease but one that would come at the same time as rapid inflation in the sector. According to the BBC, licence fee income fell 24% in real terms between 2017 and 2025.

Licence fee paying householdsby 500,000 to around 23.3 million although the BBC still made a slight increase of £3.9B licence fee income as the fee rose with inflation. The idea behind the “Netflix tax” emerged from the BBC’s charter renewal talks with government about its future funding model and now appears the favorite, with several other potential options discounted.

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The BBC has repeatedly stated that 94% of the nation’s households use its services while only 80% pay the fee, and it is desperately trying to close this gap. Having YouTube viewers who don’t watch the BBC also pay the fee has been floated but we understand is now deemed unlikely by the BBC. The BBC is now eagerly awaiting the government’s White Paper on the future funding model, which it anticipates before the end of the year.

“All I want for Christmas is a White Paper,” joked BBC Deputy Director General Rhodri Talfan Davies. The corporation will then digest the findings before heading into more talks with government. The BBC is currently going through a painful savings plan as it seeks to save an additional £500M by the end of the charter, which includes 2,000 layoffs. News about the next phase of savings