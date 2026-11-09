Netflix Taps Nee Brothers for Live-Action Catan Movie

Netflix has acquired global rights to Catan and hired Aaron and Adam Nee to write and direct a live-action adaptation of the popular board game franchise.

Netflix is expanding its entertainment portfolio by securing exclusive global rights to the board game Catan and hiring the filmmaking duo Aaron Nee and Adam Nee to helm a live-action adaptation. This strategic move follows the studio's recent acquisition of the Masters of the Universe franchise, signaling a continued push into interactive intellectual property. The Nee Brothers are set to both write and direct the film, bringing their experience in genre filmmaking to one of the world's most recognizable strategy games.

Catan Licensing Agreement Details

The streaming giant closed a comprehensive deal for the exclusive global rights to Catan, a game originally released in 1995 under the title The Settlers of Catan. The agreement grants Netflix the authority to develop live-action and animated films, scripted television series, unscripted projects, and video games based on the creation of Klaus Teuber. This broad scope allows the platform to transform the game into a sprawling multi-media franchise rather than a single cinematic release.

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Game Premise and Global Reach

The narrative foundation of Catan is set on a fictional island where players navigate bountiful and varied landscapes, shifting alliances, and limited resources while avoiding threats from rovers. The game is celebrated for blending strategy, resource negotiation, and world-building into its finest form. Since its inception, Catan has achieved massive commercial success, selling over 45 million copies worldwide. It has been translated into over 40 languages, establishing a dedicated global fanbase that now awaits its screen debut.

Production Team and Executive Roles

Several high-profile industry figures are attached to produce the new projects under this new partnership. Darren Kyman from the game's publisher Asmodee will oversee production alongside Pete Fenlon from Catan Studio. Roy Lee from Vertigo Entertainment is also joining the production team. Additionally, Teuber's sons, Guido Teuber and Benjamin Teuber, will serve as producers, ensuring the creative vision remains true to the original board game's spirit.

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Director Background and Box Office History

For the Nee Brothers, this project represents another high-profile intellectual property to manage after their work on Masters of the Universe. That film received mostly positive reviews from critics but underperformed at the box office, grossing $114 million worldwide against a production budget ranging from $170 million to $200 million. Despite this financial outcome, the directors remain in demand for their ability to handle complex genre material, making them suitable choices for the intricate world of Catan.

Current Status and Release Information

Currently, all updates regarding the new project are based on reports that have not been officially confirmed by Netflix. The streaming service has not provided a release window for these projects, leaving fans uncertain about when the adaptation might arrive. The lack of concrete dates suggests that development is still in the early stages, though the secured rights and hired talent indicate serious intent to bring The Settlers of Catan to the screen.