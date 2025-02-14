Netflix Takes on Dungeons & Dragons with New Live-Action Series

Netflix partners with Hasbro to create a new live-action Dungeons & Dragons series, aiming to capitalize on the popularity of the fantasy tabletop game. The series, titled The Forgotten Realms, will be written and run by Drew Crevello, with Shawn Levy producing. After initially being developed for Paramount+, the project was revived by Hasbro Entertainment and brought to Netflix.

With the conclusion of Stranger Things looming later this year, Netflix appears to be actively seeking its next breakout genre series. Reports from Deadline indicate that Netflix is entering a partnership with Hasbro to develop a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series, aiming to fill the anticipated void left by the beloved sci-fi horror show.

Drew Crevello, known for his work on WeCrashed, is set to serve as the writer and showrunner for the project, while Shawn Levy, a prominent figure behind Stranger Things, will be involved as a producer. The series, currently titled The Forgotten Realms, draws inspiration from a popular campaign setting within the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game. This setting has also been extensively explored in various mediums, including video games, comic books, and the recent 2023 film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.Initially conceived for Paramount+, the series was initially overseen by Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Red Notice. Crevello eventually joined as showrunner, but despite receiving a straight-to-series order, Paramount+ ultimately decided to shelve the project. Hasbro Entertainment stepped in to salvage the concept, collaborating with Crevello to develop a completely new direction. Levy, who has established a strong working relationship with Netflix through his production company, 21 Laps, expressed interest in the project and facilitated its transition to Netflix. Should The Forgotten Realms prove successful, Deadline suggests that Netflix could potentially 'launch a D&D universe,' a strategy akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel has recently faced challenges, the concept of interconnected media universes remains highly desirable for any network or streaming platform. However, success is far from guaranteed, as evidenced by previous attempts such as Prime Video's Rings of Power, Universal's Dark Universe, and Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Nevertheless, Netflix has a history of making seemingly improbable adaptations work





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Hasbro Dungeons & Dragons The Forgotten Realms Live-Action Series Stranger Things Shawn Levy Drew Crevello

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Arrives on Netflix in 2025Get ready for a fantasy adventure as 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' the critically acclaimed movie, joins Netflix in 2025. The film, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, and Sophia Lillis, will be available to stream on February 26, 2025. Fans of the tabletop game and action-fantasy genre can mark their calendars for this highly anticipated addition to the Netflix library.

Read more »

Dungeons & Dragons Series Headed to Netflix with Shawn LevyA new series based on the world of Dungeons & Dragons is in development at Netflix, with Shawn Levy producing and Drew Crevello serving as writer and showrunner.

Read more »

Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action Netflix Series in the Works (in the Best Setting)Comic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

Shawn Levy Is Bringing Dungeons & Dragons to NetflixLevy will produce The Forgotten Realms, a new attempt at a live-action project set in D&D's most iconic region.

Read more »

Dungeons & Dragons TV Series in the Works at NetflixNetflix is developing a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series titled 'The Forgotten Realms' with Hasbro Entertainment. The series will be written and run by Drew Crevello, and executive produced by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). This marks a new attempt to adapt the popular tabletop RPG to television after previous efforts, including a Paramount+ series, were scrapped.

Read more »

Top 7 Alternatives to Dungeons & DragonsDungeons & Dragons is the go-to TTRPG for many, but if you're in need of something new, we have some games to consider.

Read more »