Netflix Summer Movie Releases: New Titles This Week

Since the start of the summer season, Netflix has been constantly updating its platform with exciting new movies and TV shows. Among the new titles is the third volume of the beloved children's show Sesame Street, a biopic about Pharrell Williams' life, and a true crime documentary about a recent murder case. Fans of popular TV series can also look forward to licensed content on the platform, including Stranger Things and Sweet Magnolias.

As the summer season heats up, Netflix is adding an exciting lineup of new movies and TV shows to its platform. The streaming giant has revealed its latest additions, including a beloved Hugh Jackman movie and the third volume of the iconic children's show Sesame Street .

The new movies and TV shows include a biopic about the life of Pharrell Williams, a true crime documentary about a heartbreaking murder case, and the first three seasons of the popular comedy show Shrill. Additionally, Netflix has licensed hit TV series such as Stranger Things and Sweet Magnolias, and has announced its upcoming releases, including a survival thriller starring Brad Pitt and a new season of a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill.

To find out more about the best movies and TV shows on Netflix, look out for our series of articles detailing the top picks for fans of all genres





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Netflix Summer Movies TV Shows Sesame Street Pharrell Williams Biopic True Crime Documentary

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