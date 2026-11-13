Netflix Strategic Shift Targets Oscar Best Picture With Cannes Acquisiton

Netflix pursues its first Best Picture Oscar win with a Cannes-acquired Spanish-language film directed by Los Javis, marking a strategic pivot from legacy director partnerships to targeted theatrical releases.

Netflix has once again identified an international production as its primary vehicle for securing prestige at the upcoming Academy Awards. The streaming giant has executed a significant pivot in its distribution strategy by granting one of its latest Oscar contenders a proper theatrical window before its digital debut. This move follows the film's triumphant premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it was immediately celebrated as one of the standout titles of the year.

Netflix Theatrical Release Strategy

Although the movie opened in European markets, it did not secure a nationwide release in the United States and is currently exiting theaters. This limited theatrical run is not uncommon for films seeking awards attention, as industry practices often involve re-plugging contenders after the official Oscar nominations are announced. Netflix's approach here signals a deliberate attempt to balance theatrical credibility with its core streaming platform.

Also read Column: Only one of these Oscar contenders is likely to land a best picture nom. Which will it be?

Historical Academy Awards Context

Netflix first encountered major Academy Awards success with Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical drama Roma. The film received ten Oscar nominations in 2018, but ultimately lost the Best Picture category to the controversial winner Green Book. More recently, the streamer appeared to have another strong contender in Emilia Perez, though the film lost momentum for reasons unrelated to its artistic merit. To date, Netflix has not won a Best Picture Oscar, having previously been beaten to the honor by Apple TV's Coda.

Los Javis Directed Spanish Contender

The streamer's current Spanish-language contender for the 2026 Academy Awards was acquired directly out of Cannes. Directed by the Spanish filmmaker duo known as Los Javis, the movie chronicles the lives of three queer men across three distinct time periods. This acquisition represents a calculated move to secure high-quality international content that resonates with global festivals and award voters alike.

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Shift From Legacy Director Partnerships

In recent years, Netflix has fundamentally changed its strategy for awards campaigns. The company is no longer investing heavily in passion projects helmed by legendary directors such as Martin Scorsese and Guillermo del Toro. This shift indicates a move away from relying solely on established auteur prestige toward a more diverse and targeted approach to content acquisition and awards positioning.

Future Implications For Streamers

This strategic realignment suggests that Netflix will continue to leverage international festivals like Cannes as primary sourcing grounds for future awards contenders. By focusing on specific international titles with strong festival buzz rather than broad partnerships with Hollywood legends, the streamer aims to optimize its chances of finally capturing the top prize at the Academy Awards.