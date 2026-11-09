Steps Release Date Confirmed: Netflix's Alt-Cinderella Features Daniel Radcliffe and Ali Wong

Netflix's Steps reimagines Cinderella through the eyes of Lilith and Margot. Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, the film balances humor with heart in this fairy tale update.

Netflix officially releases Steps on November 8, 2026, marking a significant shift in the animated fairy tale landscape. This new feature film offers a bold retelling of the Cinderella legend from the perspective of the stepsisters. Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, the project aims to balance a self-conscious sense of humor with sincere emotional depth. The release comes at a time when audiences are seeking fresh narratives within familiar genres.

The film presents an alternate perspective on the classic story, coding the stepsisters as Asian within the predominantly white European Kingdom of Alouette. This cultural and racial difference shapes their societal prejudice and internal family dynamics. The narrative challenges traditional tropes by addressing systemic bias directly through the eyes of Lilith and Margot. This approach mirrors successful subversions like Shrek and Frozen.

Also read Steps Reviews Split Crits: Netflix Animation Praised for Humor But Criticized for Pacing and Dialogue

Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong in her adult form, leads the cast with a rebellious edge. Luna Hamilton voices the younger version of Margot, while Stephanie Hsu provides the voice for the adult Margot. The characters were once close to Cinderella, played by Emma Jagger, and her father. Their relationship fractured after Cinderella distanced herself during moments of public humiliation. This backstory adds significant emotional weight to the unfolding conflict.

The central conflict ignites when Lilith discovers magical interference in Cinderella's life. A Fairy Godmother, voiced by Bette Midler, has been secretly aiding Cinderella with every magical advantage. This support ensures Cinderella captures the heart of the Prince, portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe. Lilith feels betrayed by this hidden advantage and decides to steal the Fairy Godmother's wand.

Her goal is to crash the Royal Ball and show Cinderella the disadvantages she has faced. This action triggers a chain of disastrous events that threaten the narrative stability of the story. The plot requires the sisters to reverse the damage before midnight to avoid severe consequences. Cinderella ends up dressed in rags while Margot is transformed into a frog.

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Priscilla, voiced by Nikki Glaser, steals the wand and manipulates the Prince into believing she is the true love. The sisters must work together to restore the original timeline and place the slipper on Cinderella's foot. If they fail, everyone remains stuck in this nightmare forever. The adventure follows a familiar rhythm but gains new meaning through the central relationship.

The visual presentation of Steps is competent but unambitious in its design choices. The animation style is pretty and functional, serving the narrative without standing out artistically. Comparisons can be drawn to recent hits like Hoppers, Forgotten Island, or Wildwood, which feature expansive imaginative worlds. Steps remains grounded in traditional fairy tale aesthetics, a limitation noticeable to keen observers.

Despite the visual simplicity, the film remains highly engaging for its intended audience. The animation supports the comedic timing effectively without distracting from the dialogue or character interactions. The technical execution is solid, providing a clear canvas for the story's emotional beats. The lack of visual innovation is a minor flaw that does not undermine the core entertainment value.

Steps succeeds primarily through its sharp comedic writing and witty dialogue. The film pokes fun at familiar tropes while inviting audiences to enjoy them anyway. The casting choices enhance the comedic delivery, with each actor bringing distinct energy to their roles. Wong and Glaser are professional comedians who know how to deliver a joke with precision.

The emotional center of the film holds strong through the relationship between the sisters. Their journey toward understanding and reconciliation is moving and deeply felt. The film does not lose sight of its heart, balancing satire with genuine warmth. This combination makes the movie entertaining for family audiences and meaningful for young girls.

The film cleverly repurposes traditional traits, presenting Cinderella's cleaning as compulsive behavior. She drowns out negative emotion with relentless optimism, staying closer to her animal friends than people. Amanda Seyfried's casting is a real coup, as she channels princess-like qualities with neurosis and psychological depth. Her voice work adds layers that elevate the character beyond a simple archetype.

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Steps deploys fairy tale tropes skillfully, with the simplicity of supporting characters playing into them intentionally. They may feel familiar but are never at risk of not working in the context of the story. The dialogue is often comedic, generating genuine laughter from the audience. The filmmakers handle the pain of Lilith's ostracism with great delicacy and care.

The title refers to Lilith and Cinderella, whose strained relationship forms the backbone of the film. Tzue and Ripa show how someone who believed in happily-ever-afters can turn cynical. This part of the story is grounded in real emotion, making the eventual reconciliation land with impact. Lilith harbors anger that blinds her to Cinderella's own pain and struggles.

The movie fundamentally works as an entertaining and involving experience for viewers. It is funny, often poking at tropes we know and love, without losing its emotional center. The magic does not dissipate, leaving a lasting impression on family audiences. For the girls it speaks to directly, Steps has the potential to be a meaningful viewing experience.

The impact of the film's limitations will be felt more in its long-term legacy than in the immediate here-and-now. It makes for more than just a good time, offering a subversive take on a beloved story. The ambition in animation may be lacking, but the heart of the story is undeniable. It stands as a winning, funny family film with a truly moving emotional core.

As the release date arrives, audiences can expect a film that balances humor with heart. The story of Lilith and Cinderella growing toward each other is both timely and timeless. Their rediscovery of love offers strength through many difficult years. The filmmakers learned from past successes to ensure every story decision furthers this relationship.

Steps represents a bold narrative shift within the Disney-adjacent fairy tale genre. Produced by Netflix, it offers a fresh look at a classic story. The execution requires precision to avoid alienating audiences, but it achieves this balance. The tonal approach mirrors successful films, proving that subversion can work when done with care. The film invites us to roll our eyes at cliches while enjoying them thoroughly.