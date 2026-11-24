Netflix animation Steps stars Ali Wong as Lilith, reimagining the classic fairy tale. The film hits #2 on global charts with strong critic scores.

The animated fantasy film Steps has emerged as a significant streaming success for Netflix, reaching the number two position on the platform's Top 10 Movie Charts Worldwide since its release on November 20, 2026. The movie sits between Guarding Stars and Heartland in the global rankings, demonstrating strong viewer engagement with its unique narrative approach to a well-known story. This achievement highlights the continued appetite for original animated content that offers fresh perspectives on established intellectual properties.

Steps Sister Retelling Reimagines Fairy Tale

Netflix Steps serves as a retelling of the classic Cinderella story, shifting the focal point away from the titular character to explore the experiences of one of her stepsisters. The narrative centers on Lilith, who is voiced by comedian and actress Ali Wong. This character-driven approach allows the film to delve into the emotional and social dynamics that are often secondary in traditional adaptations of the tale. By focusing on Lilith, the movie provides a modern reinterpretation that resonates with contemporary audiences seeking deeper character development.

Also read Sunday Brunch Confirms Tim Lovejoy Break as Denise van Outen Steps In

Plot Centers On Magical Wand And Kingdom Conflict

The plot introduces a dramatic twist when Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother's magical wand, played by Bette Midler, and uses it to crash the royal ball alongside her sister Margot. The story takes a darker turn when a rival named Priscilla, voiced by Nikki Glaser, intercepts the wand. Priscilla utilizes the magic to make the prince fall in love with her and subsequently seize control of the kingdom. This conflict forces an unlikely alliance between Lilith and Cinderella, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried, who must overcome their rivalry to restore order to the kingdom. The collaboration between these two characters forms the core dramatic tension of the second half of the film.

Critics Praise Unique Perspective And Performances

Steps has garnered positive reception from both critics and general audiences since its debut on the streaming platform. The film holds a 78% critics score and a 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a broad appeal across different demographic groups. The positive reviews highlight the strength of the voice acting and the clever subversion of traditional fairy tale tropes. Viewers have responded well to the characterization of Lilith as a sympathetic figure rather than a one-dimensional villain, which adds complexity to the story.

Advertisement

Cast Brings Depth To Reimagined Characters

The ensemble cast contributes significantly to the film's success, with Ali Wong delivering a performance that anchors the narrative's emotional core. Amanda Seyfried steps into the role of Cinderella, bringing a nuanced presence that complements the film's revised take on the classic character. Bette Midler and Nikki Glaser also feature prominently, adding comedic and dramatic weight to their respective roles as the Fairy Godmother and the antagonist Priscilla. The chemistry among the voice actors helps ground the fantastical elements of the story in relatable human emotions.

Streaming Success Signals Market Shift For Fairy Tales

The performance of Steps suggests a growing market trend toward retelling popular fairy tales from alternative viewpoints. This approach allows studios to leverage existing brand recognition while introducing new narrative angles that appeal to modern sensibilities. The film's position at number two on the global charts, alongside Guarding Stars and Heartland, indicates that audiences are actively seeking diverse stories within familiar genres. This success may influence future programming decisions for Netflix and other streaming services regarding licensed intellectual property adaptations.