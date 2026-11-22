The Netflix animated movie Steps debuts at No 2 in the US charts. Critics praise Ali Wong and Amanda Seyfried's voice acting in this Cinderella retelling.

The animated fantasy comedy Steps has officially arrived on Netflix and is captivating audiences with its fresh take on a classic tale. Released on November 20, 2026, the film has quickly climbed the charts, securing the No. 2 position for new movie releases in the United States. This ranking places it just behind the competing title Guarding Stars, marking a strong commercial debut for the studio.

Box Office Debut And Streaming Rankings

Netflix Steps achieved a No. 2 ranking on the platform top movie charts in the United States shortly after its launch. The movie centers on a misunderstood stepsister named Lilith, who steals the Fairy Godmother's wand. Her actions cause chaos in the kingdom when her insecure friend takes power, forcing Lilith and Cinderella to work together to save the castle and its inhabitants. This plot structure provides a dynamic backdrop for the animated adventure that viewers are now watching.

Also read Steps Netflix Animated Film Reimagines Cinderella With Original Score and Song

The film's performance indicates a significant interest in reimagined fairy tale narratives. While it trails behind Guarding Stars, its position highlights the enduring popularity of fantasy comedies on the streaming service. The early data suggests that audiences are eager for stories that subvert traditional roles and offer new perspectives on well-known characters.

Critical Reception And Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Early critical reception for Steps has been mixed to generally positive, with the film earning a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This critical standing demonstrates that reviewers appreciate the film's effort to bring new life to the Cinderella story. The audience score has similarly stabilized at a solid 72%, based on over 50 verified ratings from viewers who have already seen the movie.

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When compared to other major Cinderella adaptations, the 72% audience score holds its own. It is close to Disney's original Cinderella, which holds an 80% score, and the 2015 live-action remake, which sits at 78%. Furthermore, the rating surpasses most modern-day interpretations, including the Prime Video version starring Camila Cabello, which holds a 57% score, and A Cinderella Story, which has a 53% score.

The film's critical standing also outperforms some specific literary adaptations. Steps ranked higher than Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister, which has a 63% score. However, it fell slightly behind the horror iteration titled The Ugly Stepsister, which boasts a higher 85% score. These comparisons place the Netflix release firmly in the middle-to-upper tier of recent fairy tale retellings.

Voice Acting And Production Credits

Reviews of Steps agree that the movie showcases a heartfelt and emotional bond between the princess and her stepsister. This relationship is central to the narrative, which sets up a redemption arc for Lilith rather than focusing on a traditional fairy-tale romance. The voice work from Ali Wong and Amanda Seyfried, who portray Lilith and Cinderella respectively, was widely praised by critics.

Supporting cast member Peter Dinklage also stood out among the ensemble, adding depth to the film's world. His role, alongside performances from Daniel Radcliffe, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Young Mazino, and Bette Midler, provides a robust vocal foundation for the animated features. The animation and visuals were similarly praised for being vibrant and visually engaging.

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The production team behind Steps includes directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. The screenplay was written by a collaborative team comprising Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, and Felicia Ho. Producers Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing oversaw the project, bringing significant industry weight to the animated feature.

Story Themes And Narrative Criticisms

Despite the positive reception, the main issue identified by critics is that the story is not innovative. It continues a broader trend of redeeming classic villains into potential anti-heroes, a trope seen in recent hits like The Ugly Stepsister and Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister. This narrative choice appeals to fans of character-driven stories but may feel familiar to those who have followed the genre closely.

Some critics found the narrative convoluted, noting that the plot becomes overstuffed with too many elements. As a result, some character arcs were underdeveloped due to the crowded storyline. This criticism suggests that while the emotional core is strong, the pacing and structure could have been tighter to better serve the large cast of characters.

Netflix Steps is now streaming globally, offering viewers the chance to experience the vibrant animation and star-studded voice cast. The film joins a long list of Cinderella adaptations, each attempting to find a new angle on the beloved tale. With its strong chart performance and decent scores, it has established itself as a notable entry in the fantasy comedy genre.