Netflix Spinoff Series Takes Global Streaming Charts by Storm

A Spanish heist prequel, which serves as the second season of Netflix’s Money Heist spinoff, has become a worldwide hit after its release on May 15, according to the streaming viewership data site FlixPatrol.

Netflix continues to do well out of a global franchise it acquired almost nine years ago, with its spinoff series taking the streaming world by storm once again.

At a time when audiences are demonstrating a bigger appetite for crime thrillers than ever, a Spanish heist prequel has taken just three days to reach the top of the TV charts. Serving as the second season of Netflix’s follow-up to its wildly successful series Money Heist, this spinoff has already become a worldwide hit after its release on May 15





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Netflix Spinoff Series Spanish Heist Prequel Season 2 Global Franchise Money Heist TV Charts Crime Thrillers

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