The acclaimed Spanish-language film acquired at Cannes leaves limited theatrical release to stream on Netflix. Meanwhile The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping dominates the box office with projected earnings.

The highly anticipated Spanish-language epic acquired by Netflix at the Cannes Film Festival is preparing for its domestic streaming debut after an extended limited theatrical run. The movie played in more than 470 theaters at its peak before surrendering several more venues to accommodate a crowded Thanksgiving release window. Major new titles such as Disney's Hexed and the comedy sequel Focker-in-Law are taking over screen space as the streamer prepares to launch its acquisition.

Box Office Projections For Thanksgiving

The upcoming five-day holiday frame is expected to see major new titles gross around $40 million each. However the dystopian sci-fi installment The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is aiming to retain the box-office crown after a stellar opening weekend. The sixth installment in the series grossed around $120 million in its debut and is projected to earn approximately $85 million over the Thanksgiving period.

Also read Ranking The Hunger Games Most Heartbreaking Deaths Including Sunrise Reaping

Competing against the Hunger Games franchise is the sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Directed by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt the film is looking at a $5 million haul over the five-day window. The original Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned more than $400 million worldwide against a reported budget of $97 million in 2019.

Netflix Release Strategy And Theatrical Run

The Spanish-language epic is gearing up for its domestic Netflix release following its run in over 470 theaters. The film was acquired by the streamer at the Cannes Film Festival and has played in select locations nationwide. As the Thanksgiving frame intensifies with competition from Disney and other studios the limited theatrical distribution for the Netflix title is coming to an end.

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The decision to pull the film from theaters aligns with the traditional strategy for high-profile acquisitions that balance critical acclaim with streaming accessibility. While the Hunger Games franchise continues to dominate the box office with significant revenue projections the Netflix title is transitioning to its primary platform. This shift marks the conclusion of a theatrical run that peaked at 470 theaters before concessions were made to new holiday releases.

Production Details And Critical Reception

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth represents a significant production effort for director David Fincher and star Brad Pitt. The sequel cost around $120 million to produce and sits at a Certified Fresh 81 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. This critical standing places it in conversation with other major cinematic achievements in the genre.

The original Once Upon a Time in Hollywood remains a financial success for the studio having generated more than $400 million worldwide. With the budget for the original reported at $97 million the financial performance of the sequel will be closely watched. The film serves as a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's work which earned widespread acclaim and commercial success in the previous decade.

Impact On Streaming And Market Dynamics

The transition of the Spanish-language epic to Netflix highlights the evolving dynamics between theatrical releases and streaming platforms. With the film's streaming debut around the corner the company is leveraging its critical acclaim to drive subscriber engagement. The reduced theatrical footprint allows the streamer to maintain exclusivity while still generating initial buzz through limited screenings.

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The crowded Thanksgiving frame featuring Disney's Hexed and Focker-in-Law demonstrates the competitive nature of the current movie season. As major titles vie for audience attention the strategic release of the Netflix film ensures it reaches viewers on their preferred platform. This approach allows the streamer to capitalize on the holiday season's increased consumption of digital content while maintaining the prestige associated with its Cannes acquisition.