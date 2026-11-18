Netflix adapts Cha Hae-in in its live-action Solo Leveling series with K-drama emotional depth, addressing anime criticism and expanding the S-Rank hunter's role.

The upcoming live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling by Netflix signals a significant departure from the source material by expanding the role of Cha Hae-in, addressing long-standing criticism regarding female character development.

Live-Action Adaptation Strategy Shift

The Solo Leveling franchise has established itself as a dominant power fantasy series centered on Sung Jinwoo, who aims to become the best version of himself by acquiring immense wealth and power for himself and his family. The first two anime seasons faithfully adapted the manhwa source material, showing Sung Jinwoo leveling up at every turn while leaving little room for the development of other characters. The series has faced consistent criticism for its lack of compelling female characters, a common issue in the power fantasy genre where female characters often serve merely to amplify the presence of the male lead.

Also read Heartland Tops Netflix Charts as Netflix Renewal Record Shattered

Cha Hae-in stands as the sole female S-Rank Hunter in the entire nation, a position of immense potential that both the anime and the original manhwa largely overlooked. However, Netflix's upcoming project hints at a different approach, with the latest update from the actress set to portray her suggesting that her role will be substantially expanded and improved in several key ways. This shift aims to correct the narrative imbalance inherent in the original story by giving a secondary character the agency and depth she previously lacked.

Han So-hee Approach to Character Development

One of the most intriguing details about this live-action adaptation is the revelation that the project will follow the traditional K-drama format. This structural choice led many fans to speculate that the series might lean more heavily into romance, a suspicion bolstered by the early casting confirmation of Han So-hee. In a recent interview featured in a prominent publication, Han So-hee revealed her dedication to understanding the complexities of the character she portrays.

Advertisement

Han So-hee explained that since filming is still underway, she is in the process of getting to know the character more deeply. Despite Cha Hae-in's formidable status as a top-tier hunter, the actress emphasized that she still possesses a vulnerability rooted in her humanity. This nuanced approach allows the production to explore the emotional undercurrents that were previously absent from the character's depiction in other media adaptations.

Emotional Depth and Narrative Consequences

The actress explained that she approaches her role with the understanding that Cha Hae-in is someone who fights to protect others and lives for the moments when others are happy. Her dedicated interpretation highlights how Netflix may be focusing more attention on her, giving her the opportunity to define her own character beyond the typical supporting role. This strategy could aim to highlight the specific circumstances and reasons why Cha Hae-in became the only S-Rank Hunter in the entire nation.

This development adds significant depth that both the anime and the original source material previously lacked. Considering how K-dramas tend to place particular emphasis on emotional expression, giving Cha Hae-in more emotional sequences and developing her romance with Sung Jinwoo rather than keeping it as a background element could transform her into a fully realized protagonist. This would not only address the lack of female character development that the anime has been criticized for, but also introduce more complexity to the overall narrative structure.