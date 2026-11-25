Netflix shoots down Will Ferrell's The Hawk
Netflix shoots down Will Ferrell's The Hawk
Sign up for The A.V. Ferrell's first foray into streaming TV comedy will presumably be buried in a sand trap somewhere out in the back 9.
Will Ferrell’s first stab at becoming a streaming comedy star has just had its body clubbed and then dumped in a water hazard,, our multi-year recounting of TV shows getting axed by executives on their way out the door for a nice, comfy,weekend, safe in the knowledge that they won’t have “Cancel Will Ferrell’s very expensive golf comedy that we haven’t said anything about for four months” still haunting their to-do list when they get back.
Indeed,notes that cost was apparently the big factor in the cancellation, and specifically Will Ferrell-related costs: The comedy star reportedly commanded a seven-figure salary to star in the series as a washed-up golf star in conflict with his son Possibly even more importantly, it generated “Eh, it’s a Netflix show” levels of viewership among the streamer’s subscribers, about 6.2 million viewers in its initial week, with the expected drop-off to follow—rather than some zeitgeist-seizing bolt of interest. None of which apparently screamed “Renew me! ” even as Netflix remains in business with Ferrell through his Gloria Sanchez Productions company.
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