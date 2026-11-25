Netflix shoots down Will Ferrell's The Hawk

Sign up for The A.V. Ferrell's first foray into streaming TV comedy will presumably be buried in a sand trap somewhere out in the back 9.

Will Ferrell’s first stab at becoming a streaming comedy star has just had its body clubbed and then dumped in a water hazard,, our multi-year recounting of TV shows getting axed by executives on their way out the door for a nice, comfy,weekend, safe in the knowledge that they won’t have “Cancel Will Ferrell’s very expensive golf comedy that we haven’t said anything about for four months” still haunting their to-do list when they get back.

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Indeed,notes that cost was apparently the big factor in the cancellation, and specifically Will Ferrell-related costs: The comedy star reportedly commanded a seven-figure salary to star in the series as a washed-up golf star in conflict with his son Possibly even more importantly, it generated “Eh, it’s a Netflix show” levels of viewership among the streamer’s subscribers, about 6.2 million viewers in its initial week, with the expected drop-off to follow—rather than some zeitgeist-seizing bolt of interest. None of which apparently screamed “Renew me! ” even as Netflix remains in business with Ferrell through his Gloria Sanchez Productions company.