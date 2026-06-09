Netflix Sets Korean Crime Drama ‘Paper Man’ With Cho Jung-seok, Park Hae-soo and Claudia Kim

From director Lee Il-hyung ('Karma,' 'A Violent Prosecutor'), the series follows a downtrodden husband whose talent for making flawless counterfeit bills pulls him into a dangerous new world.

, starring Cho Jung-seok, Park Hae-soo and Claudia Kim, from director Lee Il-hyung. The series follows Cha Myung-jo , a downtrodden husband who works at a maker of knockoff character stickers and lives in the shadow of his far more accomplished wife.

When he turns out a counterfeit bill so flawless it can’t be told from the real thing, he is pulled into a dangerous world he never imagined. The show is pitched as a crime thriller laced with drama and humor, exploring “the value of money, human desire and the thin line between what is considered ‘real’ and ‘fake’ in society.

”Narco-Saints fame, plays Oh Seung-eop, the first deputy director of the Anti-Counterfeiting Division at the Korea Mint and a dogged investigator closing in on Myung-jo. Claudia Kim plays Ko Hye-seok, Myung-jo’s polished wife and an elite judge whose own dilemmas lurk below the family’s presentable surface.in January, spanning 33 series and feature films.

The company, by far the biggest non-domestic producer of Korean content, has continued to add to that lineup in the months since, unveiling titles like rom-comPod: Mindy Kaling on ‘Running Point’ and ‘Not Suitable for Work,’ and Serving — and Being Scrutinized by — the Indian-American CommunityThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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