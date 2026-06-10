Netflix Sets July 2026 Premiere for 'Daemons of the Shadow Realm' Anime Adaptation

Netflix reveals the release date and key details for its upcoming anime adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's manga Yomi no Tsugai, titled Daemons of the Shadow Realm. The series premieres July 4, 2026, with weekly episodes and multiple dubs, following twins caught in a supernatural mystery.

Netflix has officially announced a premiere date for the highly anticipated anime adaptation Daemons of the Shadow Realm, based on Hiromu Arakawa 's manga Yomi no Tsugai.

The series is set to debut on July 4, 2026, with new episodes scheduled to stream weekly every Saturday. Multiple dubbed versions will be available at launch, broadening accessibility for international audiences. The story centers on twins Yuru and Asa, who were raised apart in an isolated village. Yuru works as a hunter while Asa is confined and assigned a special role within the community.

Their lives are upheaved when attackers target the village in search of Yuru, resulting in numerous casualties and forcing the siblings to flee. As the situation escalates, Yuru becomes entangled in a larger mystery involving a pair of daemons linked to the village's hidden truths and the assault. The voice cast features Kensho Ono as Yuru, Yume Miyamoto as Asa, Takako Honda as Hidari, Rikiya Koyama as Migi, and Misaki Kuno as Gabby, among others.

The adaptation is helmed by director Masahiro Andō, with animation production by Bones Film. It is planned as a two-cour series, with the second half of episodes slated for later in 2026. This project marks another collaboration with acclaimed manga creator Hiromu Arakawa, best known for Fullmetal Alchemist, promising a fantasy mystery filled with intricate world-building and emotional depth





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Netflix Anime Daemons Of The Shadow Realm Hiromu Arakawa Yomi No Tsugai 2026 Premiere Bones Film Fantasy Mystery

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