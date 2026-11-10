Netflix Series Dead-End Job Draws Comparisons to Jujutsu Kaisen

Netflix's Dead-End Job blends supernatural horror with blue-collar social commentary, echoing the cursed energy and Domain Expansions of Jujutsu Kaisen while standing on its own.

Netflix series Dead-End Job, which landed on Netflix on October 30, 2026, is drawing comparisons to the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, even though the shonen series has no official live-action adaptation yet. Within a week of its release, the show climbed the charts to become one of Netflix's best non-English series.

The series follows a struggling and broken man, Byeon Hyeok-jun, who signs up for an agency that offers high-paying part-time jobs. What first looks like a golden egg soon turns into nightmare fuel, because he encounters horrifying supernatural threats in every new job.

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How Dead-End Job Mirrors the Cursed Energy of Jujutsu Kaisen

Dead-End Job's supernatural forces bleed into the human realm in locations where hyper-capitalism thrives. This mirrors how cursed energy leaks into human-made creations such as schools and abandoned buildings in Jujutsu Kaisen.

In the anime, cursed energy is a manifestation of extremely negative human emotions like grief and anxiety. In the Netflix series, the physical and manual strain endured by blue-collar workers generates so much negativity that the boundaries between worlds start to blur.

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As a result, real monsters seep into the human realm and curse specific human locations. The show also establishes that its supernatural worldbuilding is driven by a fixed social hierarchy, a structure that Jujutsu Kaisen uses as well.

Parallel Characters, Job Settings and Domain Expansions

Byeon Hyeok-jun gets dragged into a supernatural world purely because of bad circumstances, much like Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen. Both protagonists are pulled into dangers they did not choose.

A central staffing agency almost parallels Jujutsu High, recruiting new employees as sacrificial lambs. The agency functions as the institution that feeds people into the supernatural threat.

The part-time jobs introduced in every episode resemble the Domain Expansions from Jujutsu Kaisen. Each setting works like a pocket dimension governed by a fixed set of rules, and Byeon must find clever ways to leverage those rules before the threat overwhelms him.

Industrial Horror Replaces Shonen Action Tropes

Dead-End Job is not packed with one action sequence after another, and it lacks the shonen tropes that drive Jujutsu Kaisen. Instead, the series presents itself as a horror thriller with a slower, more unsettling pace.

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Many of its supernatural threats resemble the monsters of Stephen King, which establishes the show's horror identity. Thematically, it portrays how mundane blue-collar jobs can turn into absolute nightmares.

The series also draws clear criticism of organizations that dismiss employee autonomy in exchange for higher salaries. Calling it a spiritual adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen might seem unfair, because the show feels distinct, yet it fills a similar void for viewers waiting for a live-action version of the anime.

Credits, Rating and Production Details

Dead-End Job is rated TV-MA and is categorized as mystery, horror and supernatural. The series is listed as having one season, with Kim Da-min credited as director, Lee Sin-ji as writer and Han Jun-hee as creator.

The cast includes Go Min-si, Lee Jae-wook, Kim Min-ha, Lee Hee-jun, Yoon Byung-hee, Choi Hyun-wook, Yoon Kyung-ho, Cho Hyun-chul, Ko Chang-seok, Kim Min-ju, Kim Seung-ho, Seo Jae-hee and Kim Si-eun. Viewers interested in Jujutsu Kaisen-style supernatural storytelling can find that appeal in this Netflix title today.