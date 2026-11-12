Netflix Secures Rights To Hugo Award Winner The Everlasting

Alix E. Harrow's Hugo Award winning novel The Everlasting is headed to Netflix. Learn about the time-loop fantasy adaptation coming in 2027.

Netflix has officially secured the television rights to Alix E. Harrow's acclaimed fantasy novel, The Everlasting, signaling a major expansion into high-concept genre storytelling for the streaming giant. This acquisition follows the book's recent victory at the 2026 Hugo Award s ceremony, which solidified its status as a premier work in contemporary science fiction and fantasy literature.

The Everlasting operates as a sophisticated reimagining of classic myth-making, drawing thematic comparisons to the temporal mechanics found in Groundhog Day but transposing them into an Arthurian setting. The narrative focuses on Owen Mallory, a young scholar and historian dedicated to studying the exploits of the legendary knight Sir Una Everlasting.

Also read Joe Biden Receives Honorary Award at Trinity College Dublin

The Everlasting Plot And Time Loop Mechanics

Owen Mallory begins as a detached academic observer, studying historical records and archival materials related to Sir Una. His scholarly pursuit rapidly evolves into a deep parasocial affection as he becomes increasingly absorbed in her life story. This emotional investment takes a literal turn when Mallory is unexpectedly thrust back into the historical timeline he has spent years studying.

Upon arriving in the past, Mallory finds himself face to face with Sir Una Everlasting during the pivotal events that would shape her legacy. He witnesses firsthand the formation of a figure who embodies the best qualities of her nation while simultaneously serving as a convenient facade to conceal its darker, more problematic elements.

Advertisement

The central conflict arises from a temporal anomaly that traps both Mallory and Una in a repetitive loop. To escape this cycle and return to their own time, they must actively alter the very course of events that form the foundation of modern history. This requirement forces them to confront the ethical implications of rewriting the past.

The novel, published in 2025, explores how legends are constructed and how real history becomes distorted over time through storytelling. Harrow uses this mechanism to critique the sanitization of historical figures and to examine the cost of myth-making on individual lives.

Netflix Acquisition And Production Details

Netflix obtained the rights to adapt The Everlasting during the summer of 2026, an impressively rapid turnaround that occurred less than a full year after the novel's initial release. This swift acquisition highlights the intense industry interest in Harrow's work following its critical success and award recognition.

Production details regarding the adaptation remain strictly confidential at this stage. The studio has not released any information concerning the budget, episode count, or specific creative team members who will oversee the transition from page to screen. This lack of public information has not, however, prevented fans from engaging in vigorous speculation.

Fans have already begun creating dream casting lists for the lead roles of Una and Owen, reflecting the strong emotional connection readers have formed with the characters. The silence from the production side has only amplified this excitement, turning the upcoming adaptation into a highly anticipated event among genre enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Hugo Award Impact And Release Timeline

The 2026 Hugo Awards ceremony served as a significant catalyst for the visibility of The Everlasting. The award validated the novel's quality and literary merit, making it an attractive property for major streaming platforms seeking award-winning source material.

Alix E. Harrow has taken up an executive producer role in the production of the television series. Her involvement ensures that the adaptation will remain faithful to the intricate time-loop mechanics and thematic depth of the original book. This hands-on approach often signals a higher likelihood of a successful critical and commercial reception.

While Netflix has not announced an official premiere date, industry observers expect a release in the relatively near future. The streaming service is likely to leverage the momentum from the Hugo Award win and the book's continued popularity to drive subscriptions and engagement.

The adaptation represents a significant moment for the fantasy genre on television. By combining Arthurian legend with modern science fiction tropes, The Everlasting offers a fresh perspective on historical narrative that resonates with contemporary audiences. The success of this adaptation could pave the way for more ambitious literary adaptations from award-winning authors.