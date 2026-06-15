Netflix Scripted Series Exec On TV Content Spend: “We’re Not Slowing Down”

Jinny Howe, head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, unveiled plans for a new hockey romancer, ‘Ice Breaker,’ at the Banff World Media Festival during a keynote address.

“Our volume is not slowing down. We are very fortunate to still be in this growth mindset … So it’s a real privilege for us to continue to operate at the volumes we’ve been working under.

I believe we’re not slowing down. The volume is appropriate,” Howe said during a keynote address in Banff. Netflix is currently spending around $20 billion on new IP, even if a lot of that goes to sports and event programming. , inspired by Hannah Grace’s novel of the same name.

Having joined Netflix in 2018, Howe boarded the video streaming giant as the Peak TV era got underway with overall deals with Ryan Murphy and Shondaland amid a gold rush for content creators and streamers.

“It was feeling like you were early days on the frontier. It was a different mindset for the business. There wasn’t this fear of failing, the early days of tech and media intersected,” she recalled. Howe helped develop Shondaland’s , led by Will Ferrell.

She talked about upcoming Netflix series having more episodes as a nod to a past when showrunners did 21 or 24 hours per season.

“The idea of this deeper, long running engagement is a signature of great TV, whether it’s more episodes, as long as the creativity supports that,” she told Banff delegates. Netflix is also leaning into the creator economy, where producers are coming from YouTube and other online platforms.

“I think we are right now very creator focused for the most part. And we’re just looking to engage special voices who we think can deliver shows that no one else can,” Howe insisted.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Review: Is HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Finally Starting to Get Somewhere Good? How That Major ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Death Sets Up Fifth and Final Season: “It Hangs Over Everything”





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Umbrella Academy Returns Through Comics as Netflix Series FaltersThe Umbrella Academy's comic series launches Plan B 5, offering a new direction that contrasts sharply with the controversial finale of Netflix's fourth season, and promises fans a chance to reconnect with the original vision.

Read more »

Netflix's 2026 Series Ranked: From 'Finding Her Edge' to 'His & Hers'A detailed evaluation of Netflix's standout original series released in the first half of 2026, highlighting their strengths, weaknesses, and critical reception. The analysis covers teen drama, thriller, and mystery genres, offering insights into the platform's content strategy and subscriber value.

Read more »

‘Disclosure Day’ Sends Netflix's Beloved Sci-Fi Series Soaring Up Streaming ChartsNetflix’s The Boroughs is rising on streaming as Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ renews interest in sci-fi stories.

Read more »

Paramount Series That Was Originally a Yellowstone Spinoff Just Became a Major Netflix SuccessThis particular series, originally developed as a Yellowstone spinoff, is currently dominating the charts on Netflix.

Read more »