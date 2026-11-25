New Netflix release Allen splits viewers with a 50% Popcornmeter score, yet surges to sixth place in the U.S. and top ten globally on streaming charts.

Netflix's latest science fiction release, Allen, has launched to a sharply divided audience reception, securing a 50% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film features a compelling narrative about an alien returning to Earth after two decades, viewer opinions are split evenly between praise for its heart and criticism of its execution. Despite this polarization, the movie has achieved significant commercial success, reaching sixth place on the platform's U.S. chart and eighth globally since its debut.

Allen Movie Chart Performance and Viewership

The film, directed by Daley Pearson and Jeffrey Walker, has quickly become one of the most-watched titles on the streaming giant. Its rise to the top ten indicates strong initial engagement from subscribers across multiple international markets. In addition to the United States, Allen has entered the top ten rankings in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, Jamaica, Kenya, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. This widespread geographic appeal suggests that the film's universal themes resonate broadly, even as critical consensus remains elusive.

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Production Details and Story Premise

Produced by the Australian studio Ludo Studio, known for the animated hit Bluey, Allen marks the company's first venture into live-action cinema. The plot centers on an alien named Allen who mysteriously vanished twenty years ago and has now returned to Earth. He seeks to reunite with his childhood best friend, Petey, who is now an adult played by T.J. Power. The story takes a dark turn when Petey discovers the true reason for Allen's original visit, altering the hopeful tone of their reunion and forcing him to confront the reality of the alien's past actions.

Critic and Audience Reception Breakdown

Positive audience reviews frequently highlight the creative premise, the humor, and the emotional core of the story, which many compare favorably to Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. However, detractors argue that the execution fails to meet the potential of the concept, citing uneven pacing and a disjointed narrative flow. Some viewers found the protagonist Petey to be too unlikable and erratic to root for, while others felt the film relied too heavily on familiar alien movie tropes rather than innovating within the genre.

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Critical Scores and Cast Contributions

Professional critics are also divided, with four giving a Fresh rating and three labeling the film Rotten, though a total Tomatometer score is not yet finalized. The cast delivers strong performances, with Charlotte Nicdao portraying Carly, Josh Helman as Jaden, and Emily Barclay as Sarah. Benedict Hardie, Edward A. O'Sullivan, Caitlin Niemotko, and Tom Broadmore round out the supporting roles, including the younger versions of the main characters. Written by Daley Pearson and Sophie Miller, the 105-minute PG-13 film offers a blend of sci-fi, comedy, and drama that aims to appeal to family audiences despite its darker undertones.

Comparisons to Previous Netflix Sci-Fi Hits

Allen joins a roster of original science fiction films that have previously debuted on the platform, including War Machine, The Adam Project, and They Cloned Tyrone. While War Machine earned mixed reviews, it became the tenth most-watched film in Netflix history with 139.9 million views. The Adam Project performed even better, securing sixth place with 157.6 million views. Meanwhile, They Cloned Tyrone received critical acclaim, holding a Certified Fresh 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Allen's current trajectory places it in direct competition with these titles, demonstrating the platform's ongoing commitment to high-profile genre content.