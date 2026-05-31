Netflix's Wednesday Season 3 to Feature Even More A-List Talent

Wednesday's cast is a true testament to the show's premise, execution, and the Addams Family's enduring popularity. The show's younger stars can easily hold their own during scenes with these veterans. The show's unique storytelling and blend of Gothic, horror, supernatural, and investigative elements make it a standout among other Netflix shows. With even more notable names joining the cast for season 3, Wednesday is sure to continue its reign as one of Netflix's most successful fantasy shows.

One of Netflix 's most successful fantasy shows features one of the streamer's most incredible casts. The series has attracted a jaw-dropping array of talent since it started producing original shows.

From Hollywood icons like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Neill, Salma Hayek, and Kate Hudson to TV legends like Gillian Anderson, Jason Bateman, Kiefer Sutherland, Christina Applegate, Mindy Kaling, and Tina Fey, the best casts are the ones that fuse A-list names with charismatic newcomers and relative unknowns. Shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton have excelled at finding a great mix of talent, but the best cast Netflix has ever assembled arguably belongs to the biggest shows it's ever produced.

In Alfred Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams, the morose, focused, and amateur supernatural sleuth dedicated to solving Nevermore Academy's most dangerous, violent, and paranormal mysteries. Jenna Ortega has transformed into a cultural icon since Wednesday season 1, with the show's first outing becoming Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

Emma Meyers, who plays Wednesday's unlikely and perky best werewolf friend, Enid, has likewise become a genuine star, with a stunning lead role in Netflix and the BBC's adaptation of Holly Jackson's bestselling YA mystery series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. With only these two young actresses leading Wednesday's pack of Outcasts, the show would likely have succeeded just fine.

Still, the supporting cast is unbelievably impressive and certainly had a hand in making Wednesday the global phenomenon it is today. Catherine Zeta-Jones is regal and hypnotic as Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams. Luis Gúzman is pitch-perfect as the charming and loving Gomez Addams. Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie is fascinating as Nevermore's former principal, Larissa Weems.

Fred Armisen is an excellently creepy yet supportive Uncle Fester, and Victor Dorobantu's performance as Wednesday's literal right hand, Thing, is fantastically fun to watch. The show's younger stars can easily hold their own during scenes with these veterans. Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin, Joy Sunday's Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa's Eugene Ottinger, and Evie Templeton's Agnes Demille are just as magnetic on screen. Most importantly, every single actor fully embraces Wednesday's strange mix of Gothic, horror, supernatural, and investigative storytelling.

There's no denying that Wednesday boasts one of the most talented and high-profile casts on Netflix, a true testament to the show's premise, execution, and the Addams Family's enduring popularity. Wednesday Season 3 Will Include Even More A-List Talent Unsurprisingly, Wednesday season 3 will feature even more notable names.

As Wednesday's story moves beyond the bounds of Nevermore Academy, director Tim Burton will be reunited with a few of his former co-workers for season 3, including Winona Ryder, who will join the cast as a character called Tabitha. Ryder is the perfect fit for Wednesday's unique storytelling; imagine her as a long-lost Addams family member. Her chemistry with Ortega in Beetlejuice was exceptional.

Then there's the haunting and ethereal Eva Green, who will be portraying Morticia's estranged sister, Aunt Ophelia. She'll be an incredible on-screen opponent for both Zeta-Jones and Ortega. Also joining Wednesday season 3 are Ted Lasso's James Lance, The Princess Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas' Chris Sarandon, and Game of Thrones' all-time greatest villain, Lena Headey.

After her incredibly vicious and conniving performance as Cersei Lannister, it'll be exciting to see what kind of impact Headey will have on Wednesday's world. Wednesday's cast is a true testament to the show's premise, execution, and the Addams Family's enduring popularity. The show's younger stars can easily hold their own during scenes with these veterans. The show's unique storytelling and blend of Gothic, horror, supernatural, and investigative elements make it a standout among other Netflix shows.

With even more notable names joining the cast for season 3, Wednesday is sure to continue its reign as one of Netflix's most successful fantasy shows





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Wednesday Netflix A-List Talent Winona Ryder Eva Green Lena Headey James Lance Chris Sarandon Tim Burton Gothic Horror Supernatural Mystery

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