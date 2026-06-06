Netflix's War Machine is the Next Best Thing to the Transformers and G.I. Joe Live-Action Crossover

Netflix's action franchise War Machine is confirmed to be getting a sequel after its success on the streaming service. The franchise has been compared to Transformers and G.I. Joe due to its action and storytelling, which makes it a potential replacement for the live-action crossover that may never happen.

Netflix 's action franchise War Machine is confirmed to be getting a sequel after its success on the streaming service. The franchise has been compared to Transformers and G.I.

Joe due to its action and storytelling, which makes it a potential replacement for the live-action crossover that may never happen. War Machine is not directly connected to the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises but has been compared to 1987's Predator. The movie's action and storytelling make it reminiscent of a Transformers and G.I.

Joe crossover. The main heroes in the series belong to the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP), making them reminiscent of the G.I. Joes. The overarching alien threat in War Machine is portrayed as a large piece of mecha terror that has the ability to disguise itself as a military settlement.

The alien threat arrived on Earth through a comet, likely from a distant planet, which reminds one of Cybertronian lore where Decepticons and Autobots gradually arrive on Earth after their war-torn planet, Cybertron, begins to crumble. War Machine's ending moments further cement it as an unofficial G.I. Joe versus Transformers movie when it reveals that the 'asteroid' was actually an entire vanguard of alien war machines launching a global invasion.

With the main character, '81', getting the opportunity to lead humanity's resistance against the evil alien threat in the upcoming sequel, War Machine will become a high-octane mashup of military action and robot warfare, echoing the core premise that has long defined the G.I. Joe-Transformers crossover fantasy. Despite receiving a lukewarm response from critics, War Machine has a far more emotional and relatable story than all the G.I. Joe movies.

The film effectively makes a narrative device out of its main character's PTSD and guilt to walk through a cathartic story, making it far more memorable and well-rounded than the G.I. Joe movies. As War Machine will further expand the scale of its storytelling and mecha action sequences, it will potentially feel more and more like a worthy Transformers replacement.

The franchise seems to scratch the same itch by riffing on the best ingredients that have previously made both franchises work on the big screens.





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Netflix War Machine Transformers G.I. Joe Action Franchise Sequel Mecha Action Sequences PTSD Guilt Cathartic Story

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