Netflix's 'Voicemails for Isabelle' Starring Jurassic World's Nick Robinson Receives Rave Reviews

The new Netflix romantic comedy 'Voicemails for Isabelle,' featuring Jurassic World actor Nick Robinson, has debuted to critical acclaim with a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film tells the story of a grieving woman whose voicemails to her late sister are received by a real estate agent, sparking an unexpected connection. Critics praise the lead chemistry and emotional depth, though some note reliance on genre tropes.

Netflix 's latest original film, Voicemails for Isabelle, is generating significant buzz and positive reviews following its debut. The movie, written and directed by Leah McKendrick, features Nick Robinson , known for his role in the Jurassic World franchise, in a prominent supporting part.

The Jurassic World series, which ran from 2015 to 2025 and served as a follow-up to the original Jurassic Park trilogy, has been a monumental commercial success, grossing nearly $5 billion worldwide. That franchise not only elevated stars like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard but also opened doors for its ensemble cast, including Justice Smith, Ty Simpkins, and now Nick Robinson, who continues to build a diverse post-Jurassic World career.

Voicemails for Isabelle presents a poignant and unconventional romantic comedy premise. The story centers on a woman, played by Zoey Deutch, who is coping with the loss of her sister. Her grieving process involves leaving heartfelt voicemails for her late sibling, only to discover that a real estate agent in Austin, portrayed by Nick Robinson, has somehow begun receiving them.

This serendipitous and mysterious connection sets the stage for an emotional journey that blends humor with profound themes of love, loss, and unexpected human connections. The film premiered on Netflix on June 19, 2026, and quickly garnered attention for its fresh take on the genre. Critical reception has been largely favorable, with the film holding a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from approximately a dozen critic reviews at the time of writing.

While the audience score is not yet available due to insufficient user ratings, the initial critical consensus highlights the movie's emotional depth and the compelling chemistry between its leads. Reviewers frequently praise the dynamic between Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson, describing it as natural, sparkling, and convincingly rooted in their characters' emotional arcs. The direction by Leah McKendrick is noted for balancing comedic moments with heartfelt dramedy elements, creating a narrative that feels both familiar and innovative.

Some critiques point to reliance on romantic comedy clichés and occasional awkward plotting, but even skeptical assessments acknowledge the film's sincere heart and its ability to resonate on an emotional level. With a runtime of 119 minutes, Voicemails for Isabelle features a supporting cast that includes Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr., Ciara Bravo, and Gil Bellows, among others.

Produced by Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Todd Black, and Becky Sanderman, the film represents a collaborative effort that aims to elevate the standard for Netflix original rom-coms. Its strong debut suggests it will become a notable addition to the platform's library, appealing to viewers seeking a story that is both funny and deeply moving





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Voicemails For Isabelle Nick Robinson Jurassic World Romantic Comedy Zoey Deutch Leah Mckendrick Rotten Tomatoes Movie Review Streaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Voicemails for Isabelle: A Heartwarming Tale of Sisterhood and Loss on NetflixNetflix's 'Voicemails for Isabelle' is more than just another romcom. This heartfelt film tells the story of a young chef, Jill, who loses her sister Isabelle to cystic fibrosis and leaves voicemails for her deceased sibling. The movie stands out with its focus on sisterhood, grief, and loss, and a captivating soundtrack.

Read more »

Voicemails For Isabelle is the best Netflix dramedy in yearsSpanning both tearjerker and rom-com, writer-director Leah McKendrick's Voicemails For Isabelle revives both subgenres at the same time.

Read more »

Zoey Deutch Stars in New Netflix Romantic Comedy Voicemails for IsabelleVoicemails for Isabelle is a new romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson. The movie follows the story of a young woman who is struggling to navigate life after the loss of her sister. The film is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Becky Sanderman, and Steve Tisch, with David Bloomfield and David J. Bloomfield serving as executive producers.

Read more »