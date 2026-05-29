Netflix's Virgin River Welcomes Natasha Calis in Season 8

Natasha Calis, known for her role in SkyMed, is joining the cast of Netflix's Virgin River in a recurring role for the upcoming eighth season. Calis will portray Dr. Astrid, a surgical resident with a confident attitude but struggles with her bedside manner. Her arrival is connected to Doc's controversial Season 7 finale decision, and she may interact with another new character, Eddie, played by Mitchell Slaggert. Meanwhile, two long-time cast members have departed, and Calis' contract with SkyMed has ended, potentially allowing her to work on both shows if they receive additional seasons.

Netflix 's Virgin River is set to welcome a significant new addition in its upcoming eighth season, with Natasha Calis joining the cast in a recurring role.

Calis, known for her work in SkyMed, will portray Dr. Astrid, a surgical resident who arrives at Doc's clinic under mysterious circumstances. Production for the new season has commenced in Vancouver, and Calis' deal includes an option to become a series regular in a potential Season 9 renewal, marking the first series-regular addition since Kandyse McClure joined in Season 5.

Astrid brings a confident demeanor but struggles with her bedside manner, and her arrival is likely connected to Doc's controversial Season 7 finale decision to partner with Grace Valley Hospital. She may interact with another new character, Eddie, played by Mitchell Slaggert, who joins as a charismatic EMT.

Meanwhile, two long-time cast members, Marco Grazzini and Lauren Hammersley, have departed ahead of Season 8. Calis' current contract with SkyMed has ended, potentially allowing her to work on both shows if they receive additional seasons. Previously, Calis has starred in medical dramas like Nurses and features such as The Possession. The Canadian actress is represented by Atlas Artist and Mary Falcon at Play Management





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Virgin River Natasha Calis Skymed Dr. Astrid Season 8

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Virgin River’ actor Stewart McLean’s final text revealed as hunt for murderer continuesThe 45-year-old Netflix star was found dead in Canada four days after he was reported missing and is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Read more »

Naked man emerged from river, attacked stranger, returned to river after being shot: copsA naked man allegedly emerged from a river, attacked a stranger, and retreated to the river after being shot.

Read more »

Man Sues Virgin Atlantic Over Life-Changing Burns from In-Flight Coffee SpillA UK passenger is seeking compensation after hot coffee spilled onto his lap during a Virgin Atlantic flight, causing severe burns. He alleges crew negligence and defective equipment, while the airline cites its standard safety procedures.

Read more »

'Virgin River' Adds Natasha Calis For Season 8 As AstridNatasha Calis will recur heavily in Season 8 of 'Virgin River' as Dr. Astrid with an option to become a series regular on the Netflix drama.

Read more »