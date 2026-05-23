Netflix's Upcoming Cosmic Horror Show 'Bloody Smart' Might Break Adaptation Curse for Good

Netflix's 'Bloody Smart' is a Lovecraftian horror show based on the works of manga artist Junji Ito. Ito has often drawn inspiration from classic cosmic horror stories by H.P. Lovecraft, and the Netflix show seems to be taking a new approach by combining all of Ito's manga stories into one cohesive narrative. This approach could finally break the horror adaptation curse.

A horror curse has loomed over a long line of adaptations in the genre, but Netflix 's upcoming Lovecraftian show might finally break it. In live-action storytelling, cosmic horror is one subgenre that will always be hit or miss.

Some filmmakers manage to capture H.P. Lovecraft's brand of 'fear of the unknown.

' However, many others struggle to capture the sheer scale of existential dread and incomprehensible terror that makes the genre so effective in literature. Netflix's upcoming cosmic horror show, titled Bloody Smart, is based on the works of iconic mangaka Junji Ito. Ito is known for drawing heavily from H.P. Lovecraft's stories while merging existing cosmic horror tropes with his own twisted vision.

This is not the first time Junji Ito's manga is being adapted for the screen. In fact, in recent years, there have been a wave of anime adaptations that have tried to translate his manga





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Horror Cosmic Horror Junji Ito Netflix Bloody Smart Adaptation Curse

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