Netflix's True-Crime Drama The Witness Feels Like Adolescence Crossed With This Is Us

The Witness is a new crime miniseries on Netflix that draws on the themes and stylistic approaches of two modern TV greats, while telling its own true story. The series is a dramatization of the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell in London and has received widespread critical acclaim.

Netflix has a new crime miniseries storming the global streaming charts, which draws on the themes and stylistic approaches of two modern TV greats, at the same time as telling its own true story.

Comparisons with Adolescence and This Is Us are hard to come by, but this new show with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes fully deserves them. Despite its brief runtime, British true-crime drama series The Witness leaves an enduring impact on anyone who watches it. It's unquestionably among the best new shows on Netflix for June 2026, as dozens of critics and millions of viewers around the world agree.

While it's too early to determine its longer-term legacy, there's every chance that The Witness will be regarded as one of Netflix's best miniseries, with the benefit of hindsight. This hard-hitting dramatization of a real family's horrifying loss and the grief they subsequently suffered is one of the most powerful stories ever rendered on the streaming platform.

The series is marked by a similarly profound sense of grief shared by its main protagonists, as well as some particularly harrowing scenes in which a child is confronted with the murder they were involved in. The key difference is that protagonists André and Alex Hanscombe are on the other side of the murder from the family of Jamie Miller.

They've lost their wife and mother to a heinous crime, and are left to pick up the pieces, while Alex has to live with more than just knowing about the killing. There are major similarities between the way The Witness handles the aftermath of its inciting incident, and how the Pearson family's loss is depicted in the landmark NBC family drama This Is Us.

Notably, this new Netflix series also features generational time jumps, much like the ones This Is Us employs for its innovative approach to storytelling. The Witness is a three-episode dramatization of the true story surrounding the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell in London. The crime was especially shocking to the wider British public at the time it happened, because of the brutal manner in which it was carried out, within the well-known park Wimbledon Common in broad daylight.

Alongside the release of this drama miniseries, Netflix has put out a documentary movie entitled The Murder of Rachel Nickell, which features interviews with her family, including husband André Hanscombe, as well as those tasked with investigating the crime. There's also video footage of the Hanscombe family, interspersed with archive footage of news reports on the murder. Depending on your sensibility, this documentary might be even more emotionally affecting than the dramatized version of the story.

Either way, the tragic tale of Rachel Nickell isn't one for the faint-hearted. The Witness has already become a massive streaming hit for Netflix, topping the platform's global TV chart, and reaching number 2 in the United States. The show's story has generated so much interest that it's propelled The Murder of Rachel Nickell up Netflix's movie charts, too. What's more, the series has been a huge critical success so far.

Having been roundly praised by reviewers, The Witness has a 100% score on the critical aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. It's being hailed as one of the outstanding miniseries of 2026 so far, and nobody who's seen it will forget it in a hurry. The Witness adapts Alex Hanscombe's agonizing memoir Letting Go with a careful balance of realism and sensitivity.

The show is a must-watch for fans of both family and true-crime TV drama, but viewers shouldn't expect to sleep easily after watching it





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