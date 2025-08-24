Netflix's 'Toxic Town': A Hidden Gem for Fans of 'Adolescence'

While Adolescence took the world by storm, Netflix's 'Toxic Town' offers a similarly compelling narrative based on real-life tragedies, delivering a powerful dose of social commentary and legal drama.

Netflix has already unveiled its potential successor series to its massively popular and Emmy-nominated streaming sensation, Adolescence . In fact, the two limited series share striking similarities and were both penned by the same highly acclaimed writer. Adolescence catapulted to become the most-watched new original series of 2025 on Netflix , amassing a staggering 144.8 million views, solidifying its position as Netflix 's second-biggest TV release of all time.

Its phenomenal success earned it 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series for its breakout star, Owen Cooper. Prior to Adolescence's global ascension in March 2025, another 4-part limited series titled Toxic Town, written by the Emmy-nominated co-writer of Adolescence, Jack Thorne, premiered on Netflix just weeks earlier in late February. Toxic Town achieved a perfect 100% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, surpassing even Adolescence's impressive 98% rating. Despite garnering critical acclaim, a similar runtime, and a release date around the same time as Adolescence, Toxic Town managed to amass only 15.3 million total views. Toxic Town boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch), Aime Lou Wood (The White Lotus), Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat), Brandan Coyle (Downton Abbey), Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), and Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones). While its episodes weren't filmed in a single continuous take like Adolescence, the series is nonetheless exceptionally well-crafted. The fact that Toxic Town garnered only roughly 10.5% of Adolescence's viewership is quite surprising, particularly considering that the two Netflix projects are essentially companion series. Both dramatize and explore real-life tragedies that have plagued society in recent months, centering on a crucial theme of injustice and a plea for action and answers. Like Adolescence, Toxic Town unfolds in a tragedy-stricken small town in the United Kingdom, where parents and authorities grapple to find answers to a tragedy inspired by recent headlines. While not a crime drama murder mystery like Adolescence, it takes on a more tense legal drama format. Toxic Town follows the unsettling true occurrence in which dozens of newborns are born with disabilities in a town called Corby, England. Sensing this anomaly, the mothers of these children unite in a collective legal battle to hold those responsible accountable for the harm inflicted upon their children. Similar to Adolescence, Toxic Town tells a compelling, hard-to-believe story in a sharp and concise four-part miniseries format. Despite its critical acclaim, Toxic Town went home empty-handed from the Emmys and largely flew under the radar on Netflix. If you were captivated by Adolescence, chances are Toxic Town is an excellent choice for your next binge-watch





