Netflix's Top Spots Held by 'The Boroughs' and 'The Four Seasons'; 'Hawaii Five-0' and Action Hero Quiz Highlighted

Netflix's U.S. charts remain dominated by 'The Boroughs' and 'The Four Seasons'. 'Hawaii Five-0' is recommended for binge-watching, while an Action Hero Quiz helps determine your perfect action movie partner.

As the month turns, the U.S. Netflix charts remain dominated by familiar faces.

'The Boroughs', the latest from Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers, continues its reign with 35 million hours viewed in just three days. However, 'The Four Seasons', an adaptation of the 1981 movie, has retaken the top spot with its Steve Carell-less second season. If you're looking to explore Netflix's vast catalog, here are three shows you should consider binge-watching.

'Hawaii Five-0' (2010-2020), with a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score and 7.4/10 IMDb rating, is a slick revival of the classic series. It follows Navy officer Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) as he sets up a crime-fighting group after returning home to find his father's killer. The show, which won four Primetime Emmys, offers over 240 episodes, with roughly half available on Netflix.

For action enthusiasts, Collider presents an 'Action Hero Quiz' to determine which legendary hero - Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, or Ethan Hunt - would be your perfect partner. The quiz, with ten questions, explores each hero's strengths and strategies in various scenarios, from initial mission assessment to downtime





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