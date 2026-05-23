Netflix's Top Shows of the Last Five Years

This article highlights 10 of Netflix's greatest hits from the last five years, showcasing the platform's consistent quality of content across various genres.

Netflix has always delivered quality content, but over the last five years, the platform has released a great number of quality TV shows across every genre imaginable, showcasing its remarkable ability to offer audiences consistently fantastic content.

Some have become global sensations, while others have slowly built a small fanbase that deems them an incredible cult favorite. Netflix definitely excels in range, and for the past five years, the streaming platform has delivered what fans have come to expect: prestigious television





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Netflix TV Shows Genre Quality Cult Favorite Prestigious Television Amassing A Small Fanbase Exceptional Content

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