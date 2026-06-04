Netflix's Top 10 List Gets a New Member, and It's a Big Deal

Netflix's latest viewership report has some big surprises, including the addition of War Machine to the top 10 list. The sci-fi action movie joins a list of other popular titles, including Swapped and Apex, and proves that Netflix's pivot to mid-budget genre movies is paying off.

The only streaming platform that wins points for transparency is Netflix , of course. The streamer shares weekly viewership data and a more detailed biannual list of how well its titles have performed.

The latest report had a number of interesting highlights. The animated hit Swapped, featuring the voices of Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, has crossed the coveted 100 million-view milestone. It joins the recent survival thriller Apex to enter this club. Both movies are now on the verge of entering Netflix's all-time top 10 list, which welcomed a new member in exchange for an older one this week.

This was the biggest takeaway from Netflix's latest data dump, and a huge validation of the streamer's decision to pivot away from mega-budget tent poles in favor of mid-budget genre movies. The latest movie to enter the top 10 is the sci-fi action movie War Machine, starring Alan Ritchson and Jai Courtney.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, who happens to be one of two Australian filmmakers who've made Netflix original movies titled War Machine, the film was released to instant viewership success in March. War Machine was produced on a reported budget of $80 million, a far cry from the kind of money that Netflix was spending on its most high-value originals until recently.

For instance, the Russo Brothers' sci-fi adventure film The Electric State cost a reported $320 million to produce, but it couldn't crack the top 10 list, which is topped by KPop Demon Hunters. Other movies on the Netflix top 10 are Red Notice, Carry-On, Don't Look Up, The Adam Project, Bird Box, Back in Action, Leave the World Behind, and The Gray Man





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Netflix Top 10 List War Machine Swapped Apex Mid-Budget Genre Movies

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