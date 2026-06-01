Netflix's 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Adaptation Finds Director After Four-Year Search

The long-awaited Netflix film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' has hired Maggie Betts, director of 'The Burial,' to direct and co-write. After four years in development, the BookTok sensation moves forward with a filmmaker known for nuanced storytelling, keeping the project on track for production.

After years of anticipation and development, Netflix's film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid 's bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has reached a significant milestone with the appointment of a new director.

The project, which has been in the works since 2023, has found its creative lead in Maggie Betts, known for her work on the acclaimed drama The Burial. Betts will not only direct but also co-write the screenplay, a development that promises a faithful and nuanced translation of the beloved story to the screen.

This casting and hiring decision comes after a lengthy search spanning four years, underscoring Netflix's commitment to getting this adaptation right for the massive global audience that has embraced the book, particularly through BookTok and other reader communities. Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo follows the life of a fictional Hollywood icon, Evelyn Hugo, who recounts her scandalous and glamorous life story to a relatively unknown magazine reporter, Monique Grant.

The novel, celebrated for its exploration of identity, sexuality, ambition, and the price of fame, has become a cultural phenomenon since its 2017 publication. The narrative intricately weaves through Evelyn's seven marriages, each serving as a chapter in her journey to stardom while masking her true love and the sacrifices she makes.

The adaptation faces the exciting challenge of capturing the novel's emotional depth and period detail, from the golden age of Hollywood to the modern day, while delivering a compelling cinematic experience. Directorial choice Maggie Betts brings a track record of character-driven storytelling and a sensitive approach to complex themes, which aligns well with the source material's tone. Her involvement, combined with the novel's built-in fanbase, sets high expectations for the Netflix film.

While earlier reports hinted at potential casting rumors-such as Ana de Armas for the lead role or Jessica Chastain for the part of Celia St. James, which Chastain publicly denied-the production is now focusing on assembling the full cast and moving toward principal photography. The project's persistence through development challenges and its continued progress indicate that Netflix sees it as a flagship adaptation, likely aimed at becoming a major streaming event that could dominate viewership charts upon release





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Netflix Adaptation Maggie Betts Taylor Jenkins Reid Booktok Movie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Man Arrested for Felony Animal Cruelty After Seven Dogs RescuedJake Stephen Davis faces third-degree felony charges after authorities rescued seven severely neglected dogs from properties in Hunt County. The dogs were left without food or clean water, and one was lethargic near death. The SPCA of Texas has been granted permanent custody and is providing medical and behavioral rehabilitation.

Read more »

Euphoria Concludes with Third Season Following Seven-Year RunHBO confirms that the controversial series Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya, will end after its third season. The final episode, "In God We Trust," sees the death of Rue Bennett and a tribute to Fez, but has been criticized as one of television's worst finales.

Read more »

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Renewed for Two More SeasonsHBO's fantasy series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for two more seasons after its successful first season wrapped up earlier in 2026. The show is adapted from the Tales of Dunk and Egg novella series from A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin and follows the daily lives of its antiheroes in a lighter, more playful take on the world of Westeros.

Read more »

'Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo' Movie To Be Directed by Anna KendrickAnna Kendrick is coming on to direct an adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Redi novel 'The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo.'

Read more »