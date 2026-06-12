Netflix's 'The Platform' and Iciar Bollaín's 'Rosa's Wedding' Set for Remake Pitches at Shanghai Market

Spanish film companies are set to pitch remake rights for four notable films at the Shanghai Film & TV Market, including Netflix's global hit 'The Platform' and Iciar Bollaín's 'Rosa's Wedding.' The event, organized by Spain's ICAA, highlights the growing trend of remake deals in an industry facing challenges in producing original content. The selected titles-spanning a dystopian thriller, a self-wedding drama, a murder mystery, and a Basque cuisine comedy-represent high-concept stories with strong international appeal. Producers discuss the business logic behind remakes, emphasizing reduced risk and development costs. The showcase will feature presentations followed by networking with potential Asian buyers.

Spanish film companies are converging on the Shanghai Film & TV Market to pitch highly sought-after remake rights for four distinctive films, including Netflix 's international smash hit ' The Platform ' and Iciar Bollaín's acclaimed ' Rosa's Wedding .

' The event, scheduled for June 21 and organized by Spain's Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), spotlights remake rights as a crucial growth axis in contemporary film financing. Latido Films will present the genre-defying 'The Platform,' while Cinema Republic will champion the heartfelt 'Rosa's Wedding.

' They are joined by Begin Again Films, introducing the intricate murder mystery 'When You No Longer Love Me,' and Mod Producciones, the studio behind epics like 'Agora,' which will pitch the comedic 'Two More Chefs,' a celebration set against the backdrop of Basque haute cuisine. ICAA Senior Advisor Miriam de Miguel Ezagüi will moderate the presentations, where each company will have ten minutes to highlight the Asian market remake potential of their titles.

This will be followed by a dedicated networking session with potential partners and buyers. The strategic focus on remakes is driven by market realities. Antonio Saura, managing director of Latido Films, explains that in an era where original material is increasingly difficult and expensive to develop, leveraging a proven concept offers significant financial and creative advantages. He notes that Latido has already nearly sold remake rights for 'The Platform,' underscoring the brisk demand.

Gloria Bretones of Begin Again Films adds that while remakes are a new area for her company, they have quickly become promising due to lower risk and development costs compared to original projects. She cites interest from China and other territories following a Cannes pitch. David Castellanos of Cinema Republic points to the screenplay as paramount: a good script enables the possibility of a great film, and comedy, while the most popular genre, is also the hardest to write effectively.

The writers attached to these projects are themselves notable.

'When You No Longer Love Me' is penned by Javier Echániz, Asier Guerricachebarría, and Ion Iriarte, who have worked on Netflix and Prime Video hits. 'Rosa's Wedding' is written by Iciar Bollaín and Alicia Luna, the Goya-winning duo behind 'Take My Eyes. ' All four titles are considered high-concept, enhancing their adaptability for international remakes. 'Rosa's Wedding' follows a talented seamstress exhausted by her boss and family, who decides to marry herself in a bold declaration of self-love and dreams.

'The Platform' depicts a brutal vertical prison where food descends via a dumbwaiter, creating a savage allegory for global inequality; it remains Netflix's seventh most-watched non-English film ever with 82.7 million views. The Basque comedy 'Two Many Chefs' explores a father-son dynamic within the demanding world of culinary arts. Simón de Santiago of Mod Producciones observes a growing market for interesting intellectual property.

Ultimately, a film's remake potential depends on multiple factors: universal themes, strong core concepts that can be localized, and the ability to incorporate local talent while preserving the original's production value at a manageable cost.

'The Platform,' for instance, allows for such localization with its contained, high-concept setting





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