Netflix has released the first trailer for its eight-part drama The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Ramsey, premiering December 10. The series revisits the unsolved 1996 killing of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado.

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, an eight-part drama premiering December 10, starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Ramsey.

The series revisits the unsolved 1996 killing of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, a case that has fascinated the public for nearly three decades. The eerie new trailer, released on Tuesday, shows the stars transformed into their roles. It opens with McCarthy's Patsy making a harrowing 911 call to report her daughter missing after discovering a ransom note. The characters unravel as JonBenet's body is discovered inside the family's home, and the girl's parents quickly become the lead suspects.

Also read ‘Murder of JonBenet Ramsey’ Trailer Puts Child’s Parents Under the Microscope

People are writing lies about our child. Why? McCarthy's Patsy cries out. Later, she continues to break down, telling investigators through tears: I didn't kill my baby!

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Showrunner And Stars Discuss The Tragedy

The trailer also features District Attorney Hunter, played by Shea Whigham, saying: The country is looking for an end to this story that makes sense to them. Showrunner Richard LaGravenese said of the series: I was fascinated by the challenge of doing something that was a murder mystery without an ending, without being solved.

Owen said: It felt to me that if there was one thing that you could really hold onto as an anchor for the whole thing, it was the fact that it's a tragedy. It's not a whodunit; a little girl died. McCarthy added: We all forgot that these were parents and they loved their children. And one of them was taken in such an unimaginably violent, terrible way.

That should be the crux of the story, and it became almost non-existent. It became like it didn't even matter. We were just watching this exciting tale of who did it. JonBenet's body was found by her father in a basement wine cellar at the family's sprawling five-bedroom home in Boulder, Colorado, on December 26, 1996, some seven hours after she was reported missing.

The Investigation And Discovery Of The Body

Her parents called 911 at 5:52 a.m. after Patsy found a long ransom note demanding $118,000 on a back staircase and then discovered their daughter wasn't in her bedroom. Detectives initially believed JonBenet had been kidnapped, and it was not until 1 p.m. that one officer suggested a more thorough search of the house, leading to the horrific discovery.

The blonde pageant queen's mouth was covered with black duct tape; she had an 8.5-inch skull fracture from a heavy blow, and a knotted nylon cord was bound around her neck. A broken wooden paintbrush handle from her mom's art supplies had been used to twist and tighten the cord. Early suspicion fell on the Ramsey family, the only people in the 7,500-square-foot home at the time.

But mystery DNA found on JonBenet's underwear and beneath her fingernails later pointed to an unknown male intruder. Despite extensive testing, no one matching that profile has been identified, even with advances like genetic genealogy and multiple lab analyses. No one has ever been charged for the murder. The Ramsey family has always maintained their innocence and was officially cleared as suspects by former Boulder District Attorney Mary Lacy in 2008, using DNA evidence collected from JonBenet's underwear and fingernails.

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DNA Evidence Clears The Ramsey Family

Patsy died of ovarian cancer in 2006 at age 49. John later married Jan Rousseaux in 2011, and the couple now live in Michigan. John Ramsey said: It's the most tragic, personal, awful thing to happen in my life... that anybody could imagine happening to them. And it's tough to have it come up every ten years or so.

It just brings all that pain back, you know. But I want this solved. So if this helps get this solved, then OK, that's fine. The series centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenet Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.

It traces the well-known investigation by the Boulder Police, which includes questioning Patsy and John, contaminated evidence and the case becoming a tabloid sensation. Netflix said Owen and McCarthy are unlike anything you've seen them do before. Rounding out the cast is Emily Mitchell in the role of JonBenet Ramsey and Angus Caldwell as her brother, Burke Ramsey.

The additional cast includes a group of local and federal investigators, played by an ensemble including Garrett Hedlund, Will Patton, Whigham and Alison Pill. Jeremy Bobb, John Billingsley, Josh Stamberg, Margo Martindale, Tzi Ma, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Jaime Ray Newman, Rory Cochrane and Chris Bauer also star. The series is produced by 101 Studios, which moved from Paramount to NBCUniversal earlier this year. Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach co-wrote the series and also executive produce.

Executive producers also include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin for 101 Studios as well as McCarthy and Sewitsky. All episodes will be available on December 10.