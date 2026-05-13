Netflix's The Hawk series: Will Ferrell's first scripted TV comedy

A Ted Lasso replacement series starring Will Ferrell is coming to Netflix on July 16, the actor's first scripted television comedy. He plays Lonnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins, who was the world's number one golfer in 2004, and who is now trying to make a comeback.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. A Ted Lasso replacement series starring Will Ferrell is swinging onto Netflix , after the success of Ted Lasso , which became Apple TV's most-watched show of all time until it was dethroned by Severance.

Other sports comedy series have followed, including Apple TV's Stick, Netflix's Running Point, and Hulu's Chad Powers. Now, Netflix has announced that Ferrell's sports comedy series The Hawk is coming to the streaming service on July 16. He plays Lonnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins, who was the world's number one golfer in 2004, and who is now trying to make a comeback.

Despite his long history with comedy films, this is Ferrell's first scripted television comedy, and he also created the show. Check out the trailer below. More information to come..





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Will Ferrell The Hawk Netflix Sports Comedy Ted Lasso

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