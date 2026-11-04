Netflix's The Final Problem: José Coronado Stars in New Spanish Mystery

Netflix releases The Final Problem on September 25, 2026. This Spanish mystery series features José Coronado as a former Sherlock Holmes actor solving a murder on a locked island.

Netflix has released a new Spanish-language mystery series titled The Final Problem, which debuted globally on September 25, 2026. Adapted from the novel by acclaimed author Arturo Pérez-Reverte, the production combines period drama aesthetics with a tightly woven detective narrative. The series centers on Benjamin Basil, portrayed by José Coronado, an actor seeking to revive his fading career after previously achieving fame playing Sherlock Holmes.

The Premise and Central Mystery

The story unfolds in the spring of 1959, beginning when Benjamin Basil travels to a secluded island near Mallorca. His intention is to launch a comeback, but his plans are interrupted when Elisa Mander, a quiet English tourist staying at the same hotel, is discovered dead. What initially appears to be a suicide is quickly revealed to be a calculated murder, triggering a complex investigation that traps everyone on the premises.

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Investigation and Character Dynamics

A severe storm isolates the hotel from the outside world, effectively locking down the location and turning every guest and staff member into a potential suspect. Benjamin Basil steps out of retirement to investigate, relying heavily on two key allies during his search for the truth. Adela Figueroa, played by María Valverde, and Foxá, portrayed by Martiño Rivas, assist him in examining clues throughout the luxurious establishment.

Stakeholder Roles and Suspects

The investigation targets the composure and motives of the hotel's inhabitants, including the manager Mrs. Ausländer, played by Maribel Verdú. The official description emphasizes the claustrophobic nature of the setting, noting that no one can leave or reach anyone else once the crime occurs. Each minute brings new layers of complexity to the case, forcing the trio to test the alibis and psychological stability of everyone involved.

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Source Material and Production Context

The series draws its narrative foundation from the work of Arturo Pérez-Reverte, bringing his literary style to the screen through this adaptation. While the plot echoes classic whodunit structures similar to Agatha Christie novels, it distinguishes itself through the specific backdrop of mid-century Spain and the unique perspective of a former actor solving a real crime. The production aims to deliver a blend of historical atmosphere and suspenseful storytelling.

Impact on Streaming Audiences

The release of The Final Problem adds to the growing catalog of high-quality mystery content available on streaming platforms. By featuring established actors like José Coronado and María Valverde, the series targets fans of character-driven dramas and intricate puzzle plots. The combination of a locked-room scenario and a protagonist with deep experience in detective roles provides a fresh take on the genre for international audiences.