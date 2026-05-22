Netflix's 'The Boroughs' Confirmed for Three Seasons, Cast and Storyline Revealed

The Boroughs, a sci-fi series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, has been confirmed for three seasons. The show follows residents of a retirement community who need to come together to stop an otherworldly threat. The cast includes Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, and more. The Boroughs' creators revealed their plans for the show's three-season arc, including the possibility of the cast returning and viewership numbers.

replacement show is already set for three seasons. The latest sci-fi series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews has earned rave reviews with a solid 94% of Tomatometer score onis Netflix ’s newest show which premiered on the streaming platform on May 21, 2026.

It has been confirmed for three seasons, though it depends on certain factors. The Boroughs’ creators revealed their plans for the show’s three-season arc. One of the factors includes whether the cast would like to return again, including the viewership numbers. Co-creator Addis revealed, ‘It really just depends on what people do and if they like it.

It’s really as simple as the cast all love each other and we like making the show and we love Albuquerque. ’ ‘And if we get to go back and do it again, we know what’s going to happen. But we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few days, so we’ll see. I hope people like it.

’ The Boroughs’ story follows residents of a retirement community who need to come together to stop an otherworldly threat. The official synopsis reads, ‘In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have, time. ’ The Netflix series features Alfred Molina as Sam, Geena Davis as Renee, Alfre Woodard as Judy, Denis O’Hare as Wally, and Clarke Peters as Art.

The rest of the cast includes Bill Pullman as Jack, Carlos Miranda as Paz, Jena Malone as Claire, Seth Numrich as Blaine, and Alice Kremelberg as Anneliese. The additional cast has Ed Begley Jr., Dee Wallace, Eric Edelstein, Rafael Casal, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Beth Bailey, Karan Soni, and more. Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment and Gaming writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news.

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Netflix The Boroughs Sci-Fi Series Jeffrey Addiss Will Matthews Retirement Community Unlikely Heroes Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Alfre Woodard Denis O'hare Alfred Molina Geena Davis Renee Judy Wally Jack Paz Claire Blaine Anneliese Sam Renee Judy Wally Jack

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