A 126,000-signature petition has emerged to remove Netflix's The Body from the platform, citing religious objections. In related entertainment news, cast members from Josie and the Pussycats and The X-Files are urging studios to produce reunion projects, while Justin Hartley is set to star in a new medical drama.

Netflix’s ‘ The Body’ Sparks 126K-Strong Petition To Remove “Blasphemous Anti-Christian” Showis ready for a Huntington Hillside High reunion.noted that fans “have been clamoring” for them to make a sequel for years, suggesting they make their interest known to Sony Pictures.

“I brought Mike Dexter back for Halloween, and weeks later the internet is still talking about it,” Facinelli toldRachael Leigh Cook Praises Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley At ‘Josie & the Pussycats’ Anniversary Screening: “I Am Only Half Of This Role”sequel is the one high school reunion everyone actually wants to go to. Would be so fun to get the whole gang back together and see where they ended up,” he added.

Also read Netflix's The Body Hits Number One With 5.1 Million Views

“If we’re lucky, LoveBurger might finally play a song — and maybe, just maybe, if I play my cards right I can finally get Amanda Beckett back. ”Joel Michaely, who played one of the “X-Phile” nerds, noted, “People have been clamoring for us to do a reunion movie for years. Now is the time for our 30th anniversary in 2028. While we all still look hot.

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”“We need Sony to make it or partner with a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon, so tell them you want to see it,” he added. , six high school seniors attend their grad night house party, where Preston Meyers plans to give his long time crush Amanda a love letter after their chance encounter four years before.

The star-studded ensemble also included Seth Green, Lauren Ambrose, Charlie Korsmo, Selma Blair, Jason Segel, Melissa Joan Hart, Jerry O’Connell, Donald Faison, Jaime Pressly, Clea DuVall, Leslie Grossman, Breckin Meyer, Sara Rue, Sean Patrick Thomas, Amber Benson, Marisol Nichols, Jennifer Elise Cox and more. Medical Drama ‘Dr. Lucia’ In Works From Justin Hartley; Writer & Producers Set