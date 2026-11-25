The Body has lost its number one ranking on Netflix in the United States to The Trials of Karen Read and WWE Raw, though it remains the top show globally across 89 countries.

The psychological thriller series The Body has officially relinquished its position as the number one most-watched television program on Netflix in the United States. According to the latest streaming metrics provided by FlixPatrol, the show has dropped to the third spot in the national rankings as of Tuesday, November 24. This shift marks the end of a brief but intense period where the series held the top crown following its full release.

The Body Ranking Shifts to Third Place

The Body initially surged to the number one position immediately after all eight episodes became available on the platform on November 11. For nearly two weeks, the series dominated viewing habits nationwide, surpassing other major titles in audience engagement. However, the introduction of new content and shifting viewer preferences have led to a measurable decline in its domestic daily viewership, allowing other programs to overtake it in the weekly charts.

Also read The Trials of Karen Read: New Revelations from Netflix Docuseries

New Contenders Take the Number One Spot

The Trials of Karen Read, a crime documentary series, has now claimed the number one spot on Netflix in the United States. Alongside the documentary, the wrestling entertainment program WWE Raw occupies the second position on the domestic streaming charts. These two programs have effectively displaced The Body from the top ranking, signaling a competitive shift in the types of content that currently capture the American audience's attention.

Global Chart Success Remains Strong

Despite falling behind in the United States, The Body continues to perform exceptionally well on a global scale. Data from FlixPatrol indicates that the series remains the number one most-watched show on Netflix worldwide. The psychological thriller is currently trending in 89 countries, demonstrating a broad international appeal that far exceeds its recent domestic performance. The series ranks as the number one show in 16 different nations, maintaining its status as a major international hit for the streaming giant.

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Comparison to Previous Netflix Thriller Hits

The success trajectory of The Body shares similarities with other recent psychological and supernatural hits on the platform. Earlier this year, the series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen achieved comparable success by blending psychological thriller elements with supernatural horror. While That show centered on a wedding curse, The Body distinguishes itself with a plot involving Catholic high school students performing a Halloween ritual that goes wrong. The narrative focuses on a sacrificial ritual intended to help their dance team, the Lions, succeed, which results in chaos, a coma, and prophetic visions.

Season Two Renewal and Critical Reception

Questions regarding a potential second season for The Body are likely to arise given its strong critical and audience reception. The series holds an 84 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a near-perfect 95 percent audience score. Although Netflix typically delays renewal decisions, creator Quinn Shephard has confirmed to What's On Netflix that ideas for a second season are already in development. The combination of high ratings, global popularity, and creative plans suggests that the series may continue beyond its initial eight-episode run.