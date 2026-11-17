The Body surpasses Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen to become Netflix's top psychological thriller of 2026, cementing a new era for the streamer with high ratings and global viewership.

Netflix has solidified its dominance in the streaming market with the release of The Body, a new psychological thriller series that has rapidly become a global sensation. Premiering on November 11, the show introduces a supernatural twist to the genre, establishing a distinct narrative direction for the platform in 2026. This latest success follows a long history of thriller hits for the streamer, starting with House of Cards and expanding to include long-running favorites like You and Money Heist.

The Body Redefines Streaming Thriller Era

The Body emerges as the premier supernatural psychological thriller of 2026, directly building upon the success of something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. That earlier series, released on March 26, featured Camila Morrone and topped Netflix charts by becoming the forty-seventh most-watched show in the first half of 2026. Data from FlixPatrol indicates that Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen accumulated 20.3 million views during that period. The Body now takes the spotlight as the most popular show on the platform worldwide, continuing the momentum of high-stakes drama.

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Supernatural Themes Drive Plot and Engagement

The narrative core of The Body involves teenage schoolgirls performing a sacrifice ritual as a joke during Halloween. Their goal was to win a dance competition, but the ritual seemingly attracts the attention of the Prince of Darkness. This event triggers prophetic visions and chaotic consequences that drive the series tension. The show comprises eight episodes, mirroring the episode count of its predecessor, something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. This structural similarity allows for a direct comparison between the two supernatural thrillers that have defined the year for Netflix.

Critical Acclaim and Viewership Metrics

Viewers and critics have responded overwhelmingly positively to The Body, surpassing the metrics of its recent competitor. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an 87% critics score and a 97% audience score. These figures exceed the performance of something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which achieved an 84% critics score and a 63% audience score. The high audience approval for The Body suggests a strong connection with fans, reinforcing its status as a major cultural moment for the streamer. This critical success marks a significant shift in how supernatural thrillers are received on the platform.

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Future Renewal Plans and Creative Vision

Creator Quinn Shephard has confirmed to What's On Netflix that there are active plans for a second season of The Body. Shephard noted that ideas for the next installment are percolating in her mind and that of co-showrunner Gina Gammell. This potential renewal contrasts with something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which was designed as a limited series with no concrete return plans. The possibility of a multi-season run allows The Body to further cement its legacy and define the long-term direction of Netflix's thriller lineup. The creative team includes directors Quinn Shephard, Gina Gammell, and Kevin Phillips, along with writers Catherine Schetina, Julian Breece, Greta Heinemann, and Lily Houghton.

Historical Context of Netflix Thriller Success

Netflix has a proven track record of producing successful thriller series that span multiple seasons. The first Netflix Original series to achieve significant viewership and awards was Kevin Spacey's House of Cards. Since then, the platform has expanded its thriller hall of fame to include political, spy, legal, and medical subgenres. Penn Badgley's You ran for five seasons, and Money Heist also completed five seasons. The Diplomat was recently renewed for a fifth season, while Elite stands as one of the longest-running originals with eight seasons. The Body fits into this lineage, offering a new flavor of supernatural drama that appeals to global audiences.

The release of The Body represents more than just another hit show; it signals a strategic move by Netflix to embrace supernatural elements within psychological thrillers. By combining high-stakes drama with supernatural horror, the platform is catering to a growing demand for genre-blending content. The strong reception and potential for a second season indicate that this approach is resonating with viewers. As streaming competition intensifies, Netflix's ability to consistently deliver high-quality, binge-worthy thrillers remains a key factor in its continued success. The Body is poised to be a defining series for the platform in 2026.