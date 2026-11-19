Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle star in Netflix's new limited series The Altruists, covering the $8 billion FTX fraud and the rise of Sam Bankman-Fried.

Julia Garner headlines Netflix's latest limited series, The Altruists, which premiered on Thursday, November 19. This eight-part true-crime docudrama explores the explosive romance and subsequent collapse of an empire worth $8 billion in cryptocurrency fraud. Garner co-stars alongside Anthony Boyle in a production that has quickly positioned itself as a major contender for streaming excellence this season. The series brings together a formidable cast and creative team to reinterpret one of the most significant financial scandals in modern history.

Cast and Creative Leadership Behind Series

The Altruists represents Julia Garner's first new series appearance since the 2022 hit Inventing Anna. The project was co-created by Graham Moore, the Oscar-winning screenwriter known for The Imitation Game. Moore leads a team of executive producers that includes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose streaming slate also features Leave the World Behind and Rustin. Garner's co-lead, Anthony Boyle, previously delivered a notable performance in Masters of the Air. The supporting cast includes Hudson Williams, Matt Rife, and Alex Lawther. Their combined talent adds significant weight to a story already grounded in shocking real-life events.

Also read The Altruists Series Review Sam Bankman-Fried Caroline Ellison FTX Drama

Dramatizing the FTX Collapse and Altruism Ideology

The Altruists dramatizes the relationship between Caroline Ellison, played by Garner, and Sam Bankman-Fried, played by Boyle. Ellison served as the CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm linked directly to the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried co-founded FTX in 2019 with the goal of accumulating wealth to donate to charity. He adopted the ideology of effective altruism after being inspired by an Oxford professor during his time as an MIT student. This philosophy led them to donate $160 million from FTX earnings through the FTX Future Fund. The series uses their romantic and professional relationship to explain how they justified taking massive financial risks.

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Criminal Charges and Legal Consequences Uncovered

The narrative highlights the dark side of these charitable ambitions as they masked serious crimes. The series depicts how Bankman-Fried misappropriated customer deposits, committed wire fraud, and engaged in a money-laundering conspiracy. These actions were taken without the knowledge or consent of FTX investors. Consequently, Bankman-Fried was convicted on fraud-related charges and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Caroline Ellison also faced serious legal repercussions for her role in the scheme. She was sentenced to two years on fraud-related charges but served only 14 months. Ellison was released from prison in January 2026. Netflix has not confirmed whether either Ellison or Bankman-Fried participated in the production.

Psychological Depth and Critical Reception Prospects

The series distinguishes itself by focusing on human emotion and psychology rather than just dry financial facts. It expands on the original New York Magazine article that inspired the project. The show utilizes journalistic headlines as plot points while exploring themes of ambition, self-doubt, and love. This approach provides a sophisticated perspective similar to David Fincher's The Social Network. Early reactions suggest the series will generate significant buzz during awards season. The Altruists offers a compelling look at the tech and finance industry's darkest moments. It stands as a top recommendation for viewers seeking a binge-worthy true crime masterpiece on Netflix this weekend.