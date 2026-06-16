Netflix's 'Teach You a Lesson' Sparks Outrage with Pro-Corporal Punishment Stance

The new Korean drama on Netflix, Teach You a Lesson, is facing strong criticism from teachers' unions for its glorification of corporal punishment in schools. The show, which follows a former Special Forces captain enforcing harsh discipline, has become a global hit despite, or due to, its controversial premise, drawing parallels to the debated series Euphoria.

Netflix 's newest high school drama, the K-drama Teach You a Lesson, has sparked significant controversy even before its full release, drawing immediate comparisons to the equally contentious American series Euphoria .

While Euphoria was criticized for its often lurid and unrealistic portrayal of teenage life, Teach You a Lesson pushes boundaries in a different direction, focusing on an extreme, violent response to school violence. The series, based on a webtoon titled Get Schooled, introduces a former Special Forces captain, Na Hwa-jin, who becomes an inspector for a new government agency, the Educational Rights Protection Bureau.

This bureau grants educators the authority to use corporal punishment and other harsh disciplinary methods to combat rising campus violence. The show's narrative follows Na Hwa-jin as he aggressively implements these unorthodox measures in troubled schools, presenting his actions not as a satire but as a largely positive and necessary solution.

This unambiguous endorsement of state-sanctioned physical discipline has drawn sharp criticism from real-world educators, particularly the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union, which issued a statement titled "Violence Is Not True Education" and called for the show's cancellation. The union argues that the series glorifies harmful practices and fails to address the nuanced, real issues within education systems.

Despite the backlash, or perhaps because of it, the series has garnered a massive global audience on Netflix, echoing the pattern seen with Euphoria, where controversy often fuels viewership. While some reviews acknowledge the show's intensity, they also note the deeply problematic nature of its core premise.

The original webtoon was already criticized for racism, sexism, and its praise for corporal punishment, and despite Netflix's stated intentions to adapt it more sensitively, the live-action version appears to retain its controversial stance. Compared to other Netflix teen dramas like Cobra Kai or Sex Education, Teach You a Lesson stands out for its raw, action-driven approach and its defense of extreme measures.

In the landscape of television that explores youth and authority, it represents a stark, divisive viewpoint that has resonated with some viewers while alarming others. Its success underscores a trend where provocative content, regardless of its social message, can attract widespread attention. The show thus becomes a cultural flashpoint, sparking debates about the responsibilities of storytellers when depicting violence, especially in educational settings.

It raises questions about whether entertainment can separate itself from real-world harm and whether platforms like Netflix bear accountability for the narratives they amplify. For now, Teach You a Lesson remains a hit, its notoriety proving as potent as any critical acclaim





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Teach You A Lesson Netflix K-Drama Euphoria Corporal Punishment School Violence Korean Drama Controversy Teachers Union Educational Rights Protection Bureau Sam Levinson Zendaya Get Schooled Webtoon Adaptation Teen Drama

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