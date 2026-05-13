Netflix's Swapped Soars to Record-Breaking Weekly Viewership, Topping Previous Animated Hit

Swapped, a Netflix animated fantasy adventure released in December 2023, has captivated viewers with its heartwarming story of two creatures swapping bodies and learning valuable lessons about empathy, perspective, and interspecies drama. Despite its 'slow burn' release strategy, the movie has delighted audiences from its opening weekend, breaking records and becoming the highest weekly viewership among Netflix's animated releases.

Some Netflix movies are a slow burn, and find an audience slowly. However, Netflix 's latest animated fantasy adventure, Swapped , didn't take long to generate a huge opening and attract a wide audience.

The movie, which stars Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, tells the story of two creatures swapping bodies and discovering unexpected lessons about empathy and perspective. Swapped has now broken the record for the highest weekly viewership ever for a Netflix animated movie. It attracted 38.7 million views across the past seven days, becoming the top title on Netflix's weekly English-language movie Top 10.

The movie's strong performance can be attributed to its impressive debut with 15.5 million views in its first three days, outperforming similar films since Leo in 2023





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