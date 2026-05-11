Netflix's Surprise & Criticism Surrounding Its New UI Change

Netflix has come under scrutiny for departing from the user-friendly concept by changing the key setting from web browser UI, removing the ability to sort movies and TV shows by alphabetical order as well as removing the option to click through different genres on its site's website player. The change seems to focus more on Netflix's algorithm, which is criticized for its push towards only suggesting content

Netflix has come under scrutiny for changing its pricing plans and removing the ability to sort movies and TV shows by alphabetical order on its platform.

It seems like the only option now is to listen to Netflix's algorithm, which has been criticized heavily. The change received backlash from users as it seemed like a step in the wrong direction for choosing manual browsing over Netflix's algorithm. Anthony Nash, a gaming industry writer, has been writing about games and their usage for nearly a decade. He plays games when he isn't writing about them.

Some upcoming releases on Netflix include a comedy movie titled 72 Hours with an A-list cast, the movie Fathers from One Tree Entertainment, an animated movie featuring Chris Pratt, and shows like The Boroughs, The Night Agent, North Hollywood, and several TV shows set to exit Netflix's content library. Kevin Costner's western movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

In the later part of the text, it mentions a Netflix hit ending early, but it wasn't because the show had finished but due to distribution rights and availability reasons





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Netflix UI Change User-Friendly Sorting Algorithms Criticism

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