Netflix reveals the first trailer for Steps, an animated Cinderella retelling starring Ali Wong and Bette Midler. The film arrives November 20 2026 with a fresh twist on the classic fairy tale.

Netflix has officially unveiled the first trailer for Steps, a new animated musical fantasy that reimagines the classic Cinderella story. The movie is scheduled to begin streaming on November 20, 2026. This fresh take on the beloved fairy tale features a star-studded voice cast and promises a unique spin on the traditional narrative.

Ali Wong And Stephanie Hsu Lead The Cast

The film stars Ali Wong as Lilith, a character who steals the magic wand from the Fairy Godmother. Bette Midler returns to voice the role of the Fairy Godmother, bringing her signature charm to the fantasy world. Stephanie Hsu plays Margot, Lilith's sister and a key member of the dysfunctional family dynamic at the heart of the story.

Also read Daniel Radcliffe Voices Prince in Netflix's Steps Cinderella Twist

Amanda Seyfried voices the title character, Cinderella, who must team up with her stepsister to save the kingdom. Nikki Glaser takes on the role of Priscilla, a villainous schemer who seizes the throne after hijacking the Royal Ball. The ensemble cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe and Peter Dinklage among other notable performers.

A Fresh Spin On A Classic Story

The official synopsis explains that the story begins when Lilith grows tired of living in Cinderella's shadow. She steals the Fairy Godmother's magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot. This act breaks the Cinderella story as we know it and dooms the kingdom to tyrannical rule.

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Priscilla swoops in to snatch the throne, setting the stage for an epic quest. Lilith must join forces with Cinderella to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods. Their journey aims to save both the kingdom and their fractured relationship.

Themes Of Family And Jealousy

In an exclusive interview, editor Tyler Treese spoke with the cast about the film's deeper themes. Ali Wong described the project as a movie about a blended family. She highlighted how the story explores human emotions like jealousy, deep-seated resentment, and forgiveness.

Wong noted that these complex feelings are often absent in animated princess stories. She was drawn to the quirky sense of humor in the film and the way it twists a familiar tale. The interview also revealed that the movie features unique jokes and character interactions that set it apart from traditional fairy tales.

The Music And Recording Process

A highlight of the film is the musical number Smile and a Song. Amanda Seyfried delivers a beautiful performance of the track earlier in the story. Ali Wong's character, Lilith, attempts to sing the same song but with comedic results.

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Wong explained that the recording session was liberating because her job was not to sing well. She enjoyed the freedom to sing like herself rather than striving for perfection. In contrast, Seyfried spent considerable time perfecting her version to hit every note correctly.

Coming To Netflix In November

The film represents a significant addition to Netflix's lineup of animated content. It combines high-profile talent with a new perspective on a timeless story. Audiences can look forward to seeing how the characters navigate their quest through the Screaming Woods.

Reviews for the film have recently begun to emerge from critics. Early feedback suggests that the movie successfully balances humor with emotional depth. The official release date remains November 20, 2026, marking a key event in the streaming calendar for the coming year.